Peter Hynes: Running the farm and running the roads has eased the toll of lockdown

Peter Hynes pounding the roads near his farm in Co Cork. Peter was the Team Ireland captain in the Run1000 challenge for rural communities. PHOTO: Claire Keogh

Well January certainly was a quick month and now that we are into February it feels like we are a big step closer to exiting lockdown.

The calving season has started here and already we have 10pc of the herd calved. It has been going smoothly, so fingers crossed for the rest. Our first cow to calf did so with 303 days between calvings, delivering a nice little heifer calf, 14 days early, sired by FR5593 Oakglen Cosmic.

We now have a few high EBI bull calves on the ground which are all forward sold.

The builders are close to completing the new calf shed conversion which will include a four station, Urban calf feeder. Having looked at a few calf feeders, we found the Urban really delivered on technology and data allowing for a more work efficient calf rearing system. This is vital as we intend to hold every calf on farm for 6 weeks.

Genetics

Being asked to speak at the British Cattle Breeders conference in late January prompted me to look at how the farm has progressed over the last 10 years while also looking at 20 years of genetic data. The review brought home to me how breeding really is a long-term game. Poor decisions can have a lasting impact on a herd.

My take home message from my own presentation was that I really should have embraced genomic sires and bigger bull teams sooner. Having said that, our herd’s rate of genetic gain now stands at 2.5 times the national average. The challenge now is to stay focused on how we can keep improving herd genetics.

As January loomed, I really dreaded another strict lockdown. I really enjoy getting out of farm and meeting people and, as with so many other people, lockdown after lockdown has taken its toll mentally.

Running

So being asked to be Team Ireland captain in the Run1000 challenge, it was a blessing in disguise.

Run1000 is an event challenging people in rural communities in Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and other nations to walk or run to improve their mental health.

I had never run before, bar one failed attempt at the First Year mile in secondary school, so I was an unusual choice for captain. But, with Aisling Meehan as vice-captain, we recruited 125 team-mates and set about walking and running daily while also raising some funds for Embrace Farm.

Run1000 really did highlight to me how wonderful the spirit is in agricultural life with the team clocking up the kilometres day after day in ice, snow and rain to highlight mental health awareness and the importance of mental wellbeing.

I had vowed I would merely walk yet, inspired by my fellow team-mates, I decided I better try a run. I doubted that I could run but was quickly surprised by my progress.

I have completed over 200km of running over 31 consecutive days which included six 10km runs. To say I surprised myself is an understatement, but I am well aware I am only a small cog in a big wheel which is the team.

Don’t ever underestimate the power of getting away from the farm for a short walk or run and even more so during lockdown.

There is something special about that 30 or so minutes when you get to clear the head while focusing on something positive.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork

