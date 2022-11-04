Peter Hynes: Our new wash routine means the milking plant is the cleanest I have seen it in years

Mother nature decided to call a halt to grazing for the cows for this year on October 30. The cows had been in by night and grazing during the day for a few days, but torrential rain meant grazing conditions became unmanageable. Damaging ground now would make early spring grazing difficult if weather conditions are not favourable in late January.

That said, growth has still been extremely good, and it looks like we will carry a high grass cover over the winter. In-calf heifers are still grazing and seem content, as are the maiden heifers. It has been extremely mild and the maiden heifers are healthier outside grazing as they would possibly get a little too warm in the shed.

I always dread the thought of housing the cows and going to full winter routine as work life can become very monotonous, cleaning cubicles, milking, feeding and then repeat, however we will start drying cows off in the middle of November, which will reduce the workload.

Autumn calvers will be tail-painted this week as will any heifers we plan to breed. We will use sexed semen on both cows and heifers, the bulls we had ordered needed to receive Irish genotypes and be coded before the semen could be released for use but thankfully all that has been processed now and the semen is available for us to use.

With increased energy costs this year and also increased chemical costs, we had been working for months on a wash routine for the milking parlour that would be cost-effective.

Chlorine-based detergents were an extremely good way of cleaning the milking machine and used in the correct way with adequate final rinsing would never have been issue.

However, the allowable limit for TCM levels in milk of 0.00155mg/kg meant the decision was taken by processors that all detergents had to be chlorine-free and, looking back, I would say it may have been better to go with an option of increased testing and penalties for suppliers that had exceeded TCM levels.

Stainless steel is easy to clean in a milking plant, as is glass, however plastic, perspex or rubber parts on claw pieces and meters can be a little more stubborn to clean and can quickly have an impact on TBC.

We have milk meters which are hard to clean with chlorine-free detergents.

Read More

Up until 2022, we had been using a lot of hot water combined with a lot of detergent and, at times, we still struggled to keep them clean with our wash routine.

Working with technicians and a laboratory from a detergent company during the summer taught us a lot.

The detergent lab had the task of formulating a detergent that would work effectively, whilst on farm, working alongside the field techs, we had the task of seeing if we could use the detergent to keep the milking plant clean by tweaking different wash routines.

Daily temperature checks on wash water, prewashing at variations of 20C up to 70C taught us over time that it requires a lot of hot water to heat up the milking plant and maintain the heat through the wash routine but, more importantly, what we learned is that a poor hot wash is the worst thing that can be done, because as the temperature drops, milk residues come out of solution and are deposited on awkward-to-clean parts which over time were building up as a clear scum, like jelly.

Samples were taken which enabled the lab to modify the detergent to combat this issue in an effective manner. After much discussion and with the new detergent product manufactured by the detergent company, which works very effectively at less than 40C, the collective decision was taken to use cold water washing with detergent to remove risks of a poor hot wash due to variables in hot water supply.

The detergent company also recommended that hot acid descaling washes be done after the cold detergent wash on days which the bulk tank was not being cleaned and this fitted easily into the new routine.

Now looking at the milking plant, I can safely say it has been the cleanest I have seen in the last few years and we are making savings by not heating water daily. The wash routine is simple — 14 cold detergent washes and two extra-hot acid descaler washes every week, with our final rinse every time including peracetic acid, which we have been using in the final rinse for a number of years and we haven’t had an issue with THD all year.

The show heifer halters have been hung up for 2022 after a successful National Dairy Show bringing the show season to an end for this year — great credit to all the organisers as there was an electric atmosphere over the two days in Millstreet and as we watch the newborn heifers develop and play in the calf pens, time will tell which of those heifers will go on to win a rosette or two next year.

​Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork