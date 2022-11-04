Farming

Peter Hynes: Our new wash routine means the milking plant is the cleanest I have seen it in years

Working with technicians and a laboratory from a detergent company during the summer taught us a lot

Peter Hynes in his milking parlour in Aherla, Co Cork Expand

Peter Hynes

Mother nature decided to call a halt to grazing for the cows for this year on October 30. The cows had been in by night and grazing during the day for a few days, but torrential rain meant grazing conditions became unmanageable. Damaging ground now would make early spring grazing difficult if weather conditions are not favourable in late January.

That said, growth has still been extremely good, and it looks like we will carry a high grass cover over the winter. In-calf heifers are still grazing and seem content, as are the maiden heifers. It has been extremely mild and the maiden heifers are healthier outside grazing as they would possibly get a little too warm in the shed.

