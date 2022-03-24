Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Peter Hynes: Leave tillage to the professionals while Irish dairy plays its big role in feeding the world

Ireland produces enough dairy to feed 55 million people, and we can do it cheaper than anyone else due to our unique grass-growing climate

Peter Hynes Expand
Welcome addition: Peter Hynes's newborn Highland heifer Expand

Close

Peter Hynes

Peter Hynes

Welcome addition: Peter Hynes's newborn Highland heifer

Welcome addition: Peter Hynes's newborn Highland heifer

/

Peter Hynes

Peter Hynes

It has been refreshing to have some glorious sunshine. Demand for grass is high now with over 90pc of the herd calved and I will certainly be glad to see the back of calving season as it has been tiring.

A well-earned break has been planned to recharge the batteries before breeding season as the only times I have been off farm over the last two months are a few brief trips to the mart and a visit to the vet.

Most Watched

Privacy