Peter Hynes: Leave tillage to the professionals while Irish dairy plays its big role in feeding the world

It has been refreshing to have some glorious sunshine. Demand for grass is high now with over 90pc of the herd calved and I will certainly be glad to see the back of calving season as it has been tiring.

A well-earned break has been planned to recharge the batteries before breeding season as the only times I have been off farm over the last two months are a few brief trips to the mart and a visit to the vet.

We had a very special arrival over St Patrick’s long weekend: our Highland cow Trixie had a heifer calf.

We delayed inseminating her in 2021 so as she would calve in late March when the weather was slightly better. Highlands are hardy but the calves can be a little slow to get going and she would certainly have taken a little more minding in a wet February.

I am dumbfounded by the fairy-tale notion that every farmer in Ireland could grow a few acres of wheat or barley to counteract the loss of harvest in Ukraine.

Farming is a highly specialised job; the tillage farmer of today is extremely knowledgeable and efficient.

In theory, I could dust off the corn drill at home; we have our own harrows as well along with two grain trailers and a trusty 1970-built 415 Massey Ferguson combine.

All we would need our contractor to do is plough and spray.

But the reality is we would use as much seed, fertiliser and chemical spray as any tillage farmer, yet we would never achieve the same yield or quality due to a lack of skills.

And, having endured an enormous workload over the last few months, I don’t need a busy few weeks of grain planting, plus a labour-intensive harvest in August.

I would be risking burnout.

My job this year is to maximise grass growth and silage production, ensuring we have adequate stocks to feed cows next winter.

Leave the tillage to the professionals and fast-track any supports being discussed for them.

The whole conversation has highlighted the lack of understanding around how food is produced.

Will any changes in Irish agricultural policy make a big impact on food security? And there has been so much talk around rewilding and reductions.

It is up to the EU to ensure food security across the union. We have an enthusiasm for setting up committees in Ireland, but now is a time for leadership and action.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to tackle the EU Farm to Fork strategy, which could see a 13pc reduction in food production. Macron stated: “Europe cannot afford to produce less.”

Strong words from one of Europe’s most powerful leaders, and they will carry weight in Brussels.

Those who will suffer most in the event of a global shortage of grain are third-world countries. Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe, but it exports 55pc of its wheat to Asia and 41pc to Africa, and also supplies most of the corn to West African countries.

Early this month, Macron warned of potential famines across Africa in the next 12 to 18 months.

I recently spoke to a dairy-farming friend in Kenya — 90pc of Kenya’s wheat is sourced from Ukraine.

He is currently paying the equivalent of €330/t for low-spec dairy ration with no minerals.

His gross milk price is 32c/L: Kenya’s dairy sector is mostly high-input small herds, which are totally unviable now. Many farmers have been getting out of dairy.

Dairy produce is popular in Kenya, yet they simply cannot afford to pay more for milk.

Ireland is one of the key dairy players in Europe; together with France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy we account for 70pc of EU dairy production.

Ireland alone produces enough to feed 55 million people, and we can do it cheaper than the others due to our unique grass-growing climate.

If the EU decides to support African countries to avert potential famines, Irish dairy powders will be a key part of that plan.

We have come along way since the compulsory tillage schemes of World War II. Irish agriculture is now a big player on global markets, so let’s ensure we are a strong voice of reason in the EU discussion on food security.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork