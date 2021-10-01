Peter Hynes: Information, preparation and hygiene – tips for managing SCC when drying off your herd

The weather through September was ideal for building grass covers, so the potential is there to extend the grazing season until late November.

We are on a four-month TB testing schedule due to a breakdown in the area. Our herd passed but we will have to go through it all again in January.

Scanning results were good: we ended up with 6pc empty on the cows after 12 weeks of breeding, with 80pc of the herd due to calve in the first four weeks of calving in 2022.

We have three sets of twins due and one set of triplets due from a first-lactation Fleckvieh — the first time we have scanned a set of triplets.

Samira is over 160 days in calf; we will monitor her condition closely, ensuring she gets dried off in adequate time.

Then she will go onto straw bedding with another cow for company — avoiding the main cubicle shed, in case she takes a knock from another cow on the feed rail.

Excitement levels would reach a new high here if we can get her to carry the triplets to full term.

The last major task of the year on farm is ensuring we get drying off done in an effective manner.

As of January 24, 2022, blanket dry cow therapy will be prohibited. Legislation has yet to be finalised, but all farms will have to use some form of selective dry cow therapy next year.

Don Crowley from Teagasc, who has a wealth of knowledge on managing somatic cell count in dairy herds, told me there are three key areas to focus on during dry-off: “information, preparation and hygiene”.

Those three words were our starting point.

We have milk recorded three times this year, with a fourth recording due in early October. That pinpoints the high-cell-count cows — those who may need to be culled — and it gives us the information for 2022 to assess if our dry cow therapy this season has been effective.

We linked up with our Dairygold milk quality advisor Denis Guiry, and four problem cows were selected and CMT-tested, with milk samples taken from the high-cell-count quarter, along with a sample being taken from our bulk tank.

All were sent to a laboratory for culture testing and diagnostics.

This showed that the main bug present in the herd is Coagulase Negative Staphlococci (CNS), a prevalent cause of high SCC in herds, which is more common in young cows, with infections remaining mostly sub-clinical.

Read More

The tests also showed that there is resistance to neomycin antibiotics in our herd, so we need a follow-up discussion with our vet to ensure we select the correct form of long-acting antibiotic dry cow tubes before we begin the process.

We will also discuss the merits of giving high-SCC young cows an antibiotic injection at dry-off.

However, I am already assured it is a complete waste of time on fourth-lactation-upwards cows.

Going back to Don’s key focus points, we are now armed with the information, and effective dry cow tubes will be ordered, along with top-quality sealers.

All scanning dates are entered into AgriNet and we will base our dry-off dates on when cows are due to calve, allowing 10 weeks’ minimum dry period for all first-lactation cows and those that are expecting twins.

Preparation has begun, and we will further need to prepare at the point of dry-off, making sure we are well organised every day we treat cows.

Read More

We have begun the hygiene process: all cubicles have been power-washed and will be disinfected close to housing time; lime will be ordered; and the decisive step will be ensuring hygiene is prioritised on dry-off days and thereafter for dry cows.

All is not lost for those who have yet to gain any information on herd cell counts: Munster Bovine are running an autumn offer on milk recording where a farm can do one recording now, with a further four in 2022.

All five only need to be paid for in 2022, and all link back to the Dairygold milk sustainability bonus.

Culture and sensitivity testing is highly recommended, and it can be organised by a milk quality advisor.

Strep. A galactose has been found in some herds, which is highly contagious, and selective dry cow therapy should not be attempted if the pathogen is present.

As the saying goes “knowledge is wealth” or in the case of dry cow therapy it is simply effectiveness.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork