Peter Hynes: Information, preparation and hygiene – tips for managing SCC when drying off your herd

&lsquo;Great excitement&rsquo;: Peter Hynes&rsquo;s cow Samira, a first-lactation Fleckvieh who is expecting triplets Expand

Peter Hynes

The weather through September was ideal for building grass covers, so the potential is there to extend the grazing season until late November.

We are on a four-month TB testing schedule due to a breakdown in the area. Our herd passed but we will have to go through it all again in January.

Scanning results were good: we ended up with 6pc empty on the cows after 12 weeks of breeding, with 80pc of the herd due to calve in the first four weeks of calving in 2022.

