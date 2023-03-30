Peter Hynes: How to breed the right stock for your farm

Focus is switching to breeding as the calving season comes to an end. Cows seem to be bulling well. It is crucial to see plenty of heats across the herd as I feel it reflects cow nutrition.

If cows are being underfed, not only will milk production take a hit but it will also impact the oestrus cycle. We have a couple of cows which held cleanings for over 24 hours so they will also be treated with Metricures to ensure they are ready for breeding season.

We plan to use the Rainbo Roller tail paint this year: it’s simple to apply, with the bonus that it is an Irish product.

All cows will be tail-painted in the next few weeks, but we will continue to do a fixed-time AI programme on the heifers, which has worked very well for us over the last few years.

When I began farming in 2010 stock bulls were being used on the farm. I switched to AI in 2012. I have always had a keen interest in genetics, identifying the best cows on the farm and breeding from top cow families.

We have embraced genomic bulls along with using genomics to retain the best females on farm. This system has worked extremely well as our herd EBI, fertility and milk production have continued to improve since expansion.

While aiming to breed good cows, good bulls also come along, and we genotype a few every season.

It is interesting to see the journey a bull takes before it can become an AI sire. Firstly, the dam and bull calf are blood tested for a health screening before the calf can leave the farm to go to the bull-rearing facility.

Having gone through a number of ICBF proof runs over the year, the bull then goes into quarantine while also going through another health screening process.

Once receiving a clean bill of health, the bull receives his AI code before delivering semen which is then sent for laboratory analysis. Only when given the all-clear from the lab can the bull deliver semen for use on farms across the country.

We are delighted to see our own-bred Rathard Resilient FR9262 on the ICBF Dairy GeneIreland panel this year. We sold him as a calf to the National Cattle Breeding Centre, who operate the breeding programme for Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine.

Resilient has an EBI of 338 nicely balanced through the indexes with 31kg milk solids and good percentages for fat and protein.

The key for us is that he is from a solid cow family. His dam is a third-lactation 267-EBI daughter of Dandyman. She produced 471kgMS in her second lactation at an SCC of 49, while his grandam produced 537kgMS in 299 days on her last lactation. We are still milking his great-grandam on her 10th lactation; she had a heifer calf to sexed semen in February.

We will use a few Resilient straws ourselves this year, crossing onto other strong cow families in our herd.

As farms prepare for breeding season, it is essential to select bulls that suit each farm while also focusing on good cow families to breed replacements from.

With a growing focus on live exports of dairy calves, it’s crucial we all make strategic breeding decisions this year.

Good cow families work hard and are profitable, which is something we have also focused on with our show heifers as well.

Last year we bought Eedy Rubicon Acclaim, who is a maternal sister to Eedy Crushable Acclaim VG89, who was successful in the show ring in Ireland and then in the UK.

Our own Acclaim heifer went in-calf first serve to sexed semen.

We have added a few more cow families to the show team, one of which we bought at the Global Connection Sale run by Harrison & Hetherington in the UK.

Consigned to the sale by Panda Holsteins, which is owned by Molly Westwood, out of a VG87 2yo, the heifer Panda Global Magic Red went on to win two classes and take reserve junior champion red and white for us at UK Dairy Expo in Carlisle.

Magic may well become the 22nd generation to be classified VG or EX. Devon-based Molly is a phenomenal breeder of Holsteins and after chatting to her, we have decided Magic will continue on the UK show circuit, with a plan to put her in calf later this year.

A few trips to Devon are now in the calendar for 2023 and it will be good to attend some UK shows to catch up with friends.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork

