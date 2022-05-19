Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Peter Hynes: Calf euthanasia is a blight on our sector that will come back to bite us

The consumer won’t tolerate the continued needless slaughter of nearly 30,000 dairy bull calves a year – the processors need to do more to solve the problem 

Economic and moral dilemma: Dairy calves on Peter Hynes&rsquo;s farm Expand

Close

Economic and moral dilemma: Dairy calves on Peter Hynes&rsquo;s farm

Economic and moral dilemma: Dairy calves on Peter Hynes’s farm

Economic and moral dilemma: Dairy calves on Peter Hynes’s farm

Peter Hynes

In 2019, when there was a lot of debate about the dairy bull calf, the consensus was that breeding programmes would address the issue. Yet here we are in 2022 and the licensed slaughter of young dairy calves has increased 16pc from 2021 to 29,495.

Morally do we as an industry agree that this is satisfactory, and do we feel the consumer will accept it?

Most Watched

Privacy