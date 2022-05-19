Peter Hynes: Calf euthanasia is a blight on our sector that will come back to bite us

In 2019, when there was a lot of debate about the dairy bull calf, the consensus was that breeding programmes would address the issue. Yet here we are in 2022 and the licensed slaughter of young dairy calves has increased 16pc from 2021 to 29,495.

Morally do we as an industry agree that this is satisfactory, and do we feel the consumer will accept it?

We can’t simply abolish the licensed slaughter of calves over 10 days of age, because it is a necessary evil for herds that are TB-restricted,

However, the process must not be used as a form of euthanasia for unwanted calves from unrestricted herds, and we simply should not see this figure increasing.

The industry knows which farms are using the process as a form of euthanasia. Less than 2pc of calves are slaughtered in this way, yet it has the potential to do reputational damage to us all.

It comes down to breeding decisions, economics and whether a farmer believes it is morally acceptable.

On our farm, we had three Jersey cross-bred male calves this year resulting from our decision to run a pure-bred Jersey bull with our heifers last season.

We reared these bull calves to eight weeks of age, TB-tested them and they returned €10 a head at an average weight of 67kg — that was completely unviable this year but it was a moral decision we took and the bulls will go on to beef.

We sent a small number of Holstein calves for shipping, entered through the ICBF app. All were over 28 days of age and over 55kg, achieving a return of €63 up to €105. All calves graded well.

The remaining bulls were retained to be sold as breeding bulls in the future.

It is easy to point the finger of blame at the 100 farmers that sent 53pc of those 30,000-odd calves for slaughter, and they urgently need to address their breeding programmes.

Perhaps these calves should be sent for contract rearing until they are older —and yes I know this will come at a cost.

However, we also need to blame the industry, which is dominated by three main processors whose processing lines are not suitable for small cattle in the form of rose veal.

Do they have any intention of investing in processing lines to allow our industry evolve?

The Minister, his Department officials and Bord Bia need to sit down with the meat processors and find a viable alternative for Ireland’s dairy bull calf, rather than waiting for the inevitable abolition of calf exports — which will further increase young calf slaughter.

Our industry has no place for licensed euthanasia of young calves. We all know it needs to be phased out urgently — it is only a matter of time before our consumer realises it happens.

Beyond this issue, two topics are dominating discussion on dairy farms: grass management and breeding.

Grass growth has rocketed here following the recent rain. We have removed surplus paddocks, but we held off cutting our main first-cut silage during the last sunny spell as the crop was too high in nitrogen.

We will cut in the next few days. Silage contractor charges are up 40pc this year — which they are entitled to, given the rise in diesel prices — so we will mow the majority of first cut ourselves and also ted it.

Last week, we reseeded a paddock that was heavily infested with docks; due to a shortage of chemical fertiliser, we had all our farmyard manure spread on the paddock and ploughed in followed by 3t of lime/ac and 30 units of protected urea.

The grass seed mixture we went with is Goldcrop high digestability, which we already have on a number of paddocks. We find it easy to achieve good residuals.

We fitted a Trimble GFX 350 and Nav 500 GPS system to our tractor this week as we intend to stitch in red clover at a rate of 2.5kg/ac to some of our silage fields immediately after harvesting.

Accuracy will be key when setting. We plan to cut and bale the red clover, treating with an additive.

Given fertiliser prices, the GPS system should easily pay for itself this season with improved accuracy.

As we head through week three of breeding season, the herd will easily achieve a submission rate in excess of 90pc on day 21.

We are using more beef semen this year, with any Jersey cow being bred to sexed semen.

Our breeding goals evolve constantly: we now select cows for dairy semen based on data from milk recording, individual cow EBI and IHFA classification.

The herd was classified this year, with two cows achieving EX status and a further 35 VG cows out of a select bunch.

We wondered whether we had ordered enough dairy semen: with 210 females available for breeding, we had only ordered 150 Holstein straws.

We felt a 70pc conception rate on 150 serves would leave us with 105 dairy-bred calves, with a 50/50 split allowing for 52 heifer calves born in 2023, which is above our requirement.

Our AI technician gets a conception rate above 70pc, plus we normally achieve above 50pc heifer calves, which would leave us in a comfortable position.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork