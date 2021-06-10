Farming

Peter Hynes: Calendar farming is obsolete — weather forecasts should dictate slurry spreading

Why can’t Department liaise with Met Éireann and adopt a model that allows for windows in the slurry season to be opened, weather-depending, in November, December and January?

Hard work: Conor Murphy mowing silage for CCS contracting on the Hynes farm Expand

Hard work: Conor Murphy mowing silage for CCS contracting on the Hynes farm

Peter Hynes

We haven’t been able to get two or three dry days together this month, which has made silage season very difficult for contractors.

First-cut silage was already behind schedule due to the bad weather in May.

We were lucky in that we had our contractors booked in advance and with an eagle eye on the weather forecasts, once we saw a window on hope for sunshine, we gave the contractor five days’ notice mowing silage in near perfect conditions on May 29.

