Peter Hynes: Calendar farming is obsolete — weather forecasts should dictate slurry spreading

We haven’t been able to get two or three dry days together this month, which has made silage season very difficult for contractors.

First-cut silage was already behind schedule due to the bad weather in May.

We were lucky in that we had our contractors booked in advance and with an eagle eye on the weather forecasts, once we saw a window on hope for sunshine, we gave the contractor five days’ notice mowing silage in near perfect conditions on May 29.

With three mowers arriving, the crop was cut in three hours, allowing us to maximise wilt over 24 hours. We also applied Ecoysl silage additive to ensure rapid fermentation in the clamp.

It was a week later than we wanted but looking back now it has left the farm in a good position for winter fodder, as all our second-cut ground has received protected urea along with some slurry, so we should be harvesting second cut in mid-July.

We also have 12 acres closed for haylage, which will be cut in the next two weeks, along with a further 25 acres of haylage in early July.

This will allow for after-grass coming back at certain stages, which will make management easier.

For those who have yet to get first-cut silage harvested, decisions will have to be made as DMD will be possibly as low as 64pc now, but there is also the knock-on effect of later second cuts and a further delay on autumn after-grass.

Fodder budgets should be done immediately ( Teagasc have an easy-to-use fodder budget calculator). Assess the quality and quantity of fodder the herd requires, as decisions made now will impact the herd in the autumn and winter.

I have heard many reports of contractors receiving abusive phone calls and being put under tremendous pressure.

This should be strongly condemned, not least because safety must be a priority. Contractors are working long hours, and ground conditions are far from ideal.

We farmers need to watch the weather forecasts and make decisions.

A simple, hearty meal along with a thank you can mean a lot to contractors.

We insist that the public see us as a family farming industry, yet many seem to have forgone the tradition of feeding the silage crew.

If cooking is not your forte, then a quick run to the takeaway will provide a solid meal for a tractor driver and a well-earned 20 minutes out of the cab.

Our priority now is ensuring we keep quality grass in front of the cows through June and July. We have mowed five acres for surplus bales, with another third of the grazing platform being pre-mowed.

Pre-mowing is far from ideal, but we felt it was better to tackle the grazing platform early, given we had no opportunity to mow for surplus bales in May either.

With the price of milk remaining high, any loss in grass quality for the dairy herd will be costly this year.

The recent focus on the weather prompted some thinking; I believe we need to get rid of the calendar farming concept and move towards a more scientific approach, led by the Department of Agriculture.

Read More

Clearly weather models have changed due to global warming. Weather forecasters have access to advanced modelling systems and more detailed information on moisture levels in soils — this was clear in the 2018 drought.

So why does calendar farming still govern the slurry-spreading season especially when there is such a focus now on water quality and nutrient leaching?

Ten-year average rainfall data from 2006-15 for Moorepark and then analysing measurements for the last five years shows that the slurry season could have remained open right through October and November of 2016.

And 2017 was similar: with a mere 44.5mm falling in November — a third of the previous ten-year average — slurry could easily have been spread.

Data also show that January of 2019 and 2021 could have easily allowed for slurry spreading before the opening date.

Surely the Department could liaise with Met Éireann and weather stations and adopt a model that allows for windows in the slurry season to be opened, weather-depending, in November, December and January?

A simple text notification could be sent to farmers notifying them that they are allowed spread slurry for the following seven days.

If Minister Charlie McConalogue appointed a task force whose remit was to improve on an obsolete calendar farming methodology, he would be working with farmers to improve water quality in Ireland.

Read More

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork