Peter Hynes: 2030 emissions targets can be exceeded if everyone will work together

If like me you were absolutely fed up with the recent war of words publicly on Irish agricultural emissions, final agreement between politicians on targets for emissions reductions by 2030 was certainly welcomed.

If nothing else it quelled the public debate between the Ag lobby and environmentalists, all of whom have very different opinions and goals.

On the environmental side the argument veered towards veganism at times and the total abolition of livestock farming globally.

One would have to question is there a financial motive behind that given share prices in some plant-based food companies have fallen dramatically over the last 12 months.

With the announcement that Irish agriculture must reduce emissions 25 per cent by 2030 my thought process was very much a case of let’s all crack on with this as fast as possible. If we all work together, we may well exceed the target reduction which would be positive given we will have to reduce even further from 2030 to 2050.

I have always used science and research to manage our farm.

When we look at how we manage our soil fertility, our cows’ diets and our breeding programmes I turn to the data to pave the way forward and I adapt as we progress in order to remain efficient.

Time for me to pull out the road map to 2030, but upon investigation I have found that MACC plus plus (yes there has been two earlier editions) document has yet to be approved by the EPA or politicians so while they want me to reduce emissions on farm, they have yet to agree on how I or any other farmer hit the target.

In the interim I have felt it best to create my own little map.

In theory I must reduce my fertiliser usage by 30 per cent.

That has been part of our farm’s plan already, we included clover in a further 10 per cent of our grass swards this year to date and have taken the decision to reseed another six acres with a red clover silage mix in the next two weeks.

Our farm must also transition from using calcium ammonia nitrate fertiliser to protected urea. We made this transition in 2018 which reduced our fertiliser emissions by 8.7pc however due the rise in global energy costs and fertiliser shortages we were only able to secure purchase of protected urea in January 2022 on the condition at the time that 50pc of our order was CAN based product.

Through no fault of my own our farm’s fertiliser emissions have increased in 2022.

We must also use genetics on farm to reduce emissions, thankfully we embraced that part of the plan well in advance, we have reduced emissions through genetic gain by 8.2pc since 2017. I also feel I have a responsibility to breed a dairy beef calf which has the genetic potential to ensure the Irish beef farmer remains as efficient as possible.

However agreement has yet to be reached on if the dairy or beef farm carries the burden of that beef animal’s carbon footprint.

Feed additives will be a part of how we reduce methane emissions from our dairy herd, I am actively investigating how fast we can have this product on farm.

The DSM Bovaer methane reducing additive which is approved by the EU FSA seems to be a real breakthrough with DSM being very approachable. Rumored costs will be €90 per cow per year although I await confirmation.

The real quandary for me is even if we feed the additive our farm will not currently be credited for the reduction.

The EU would seem to take the view that if it is for the public benefit then the public should cover the cost.

We have also taken the decision to use Optigen as the protein source for our dairy cows diets this winter, the analysis of our cow’s diet clearly shows that if we had chosen to use Soya as the protein source the global warming potential of the diet would have increased by 51pc.

As we look at all the above percentages I am as confused as you are as to where our farms emissions stand. Ireland has one of the world’s leading livestock databases which is the ICBF, I use this data base on a weekly basis, and I would seriously question why policy makers haven’t already invested in positioning the ICBF to allow them to process all our farms emissions data giving us a clear indication of where we stand and the progress we are making.

I for one like to benchmark myself and see quite clearly if actions I am taking are impacting our farm in a positive manner. The ICBF have the skilled data analysts and computer programmers already and we as farmers are accustomed to viewing the data, surely this is the most cost-effective option for policy makers to allow farmers access data.

I would urge policy makers to without delay present me with an agreed map because as it stands, I have a destination of 2030, I really want to get to 2030 in an efficient manner as possible however the reality is my starting point of 2018 is not even accurate due to the EPA overestimating methane emissions from Irish dairy cows by 18pc and quite frankly, I feel like I am driving blind.

I apologise in advance If do not play my full part in the 25pc reduction but perhaps remember the policy makers may well hold me back.

Lastly as luck would have it science played a part in our homebred Rathard Kasey who won the overall colourbreed champion at the recent IHFA National YMA championships. She is two generations sexed semen, sired by FDL Barcelona, grandsire Guimo Judo with her first lactation dam and third lactation grand dam both on farm.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork

