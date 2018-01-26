Once a day feeding can slash workload by a third

Once-a-day feeding of calves over a month old, and earlier turnout of calves to pasture can reduce the workload on dairy farms by up to 36pc without affecting the performance of the calves, said Teagasc specialist advisor, George Ramsbottom.

Once-a-day feeding of calves over a month old, and earlier turnout of calves to pasture can reduce the workload on dairy farms by up to 36pc without affecting the performance of the calves, said Teagasc specialist advisor, George Ramsbottom.

In a survey carried out by Teagasc of 1,000 farmers participating in discussion groups, it was found that only 27pc of farmers are practicing once-a-day (OAD) feeding of calves and the average turnout date of calves in the groups was April 11.

“There is potential to reduce the labour associated calf rearing by up to 36pc by adopting OAD feeding and earlier turnout to grass,” said Ramsbottom (below). However, he pointed out that OAD feeding before calves are four weeks old can create health concerns by overloading the abomasum.

In a Moorepark experiment, calves fed 15pc of their birth weight (six litres) in milk replacer from four weeks of age, either once daily or in two equally divided feeds, did not have an increased likelihood of developing diarrhoea and no differences in calf performance or health were observed between calves fed once or twice a day. “This provides valuable information to farmers as it means labour input per calf may be reduced by utilising a once a day feeding regime in the knowledge that it has no unfavourable repercussions on the growth and health of calves. However, if feeding milk once a day calves still need to be checked thoroughly twice a day,” he said.