On a mission to convert Border dairy farmers to the benefits of an extended grazing season

Donal Patton talks about a new trial at Ballyhaise Agricultural College aiming to convince dairy farmers in the border region that the benefits of an extended grazing season outweigh the risks

Biq question: Donal Patton has been leading research on how well the Teagasc Moorepark extended grazing season model for dairy herds performs on different land types. Pic Steve Humphreys Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Could a dairy farming philosophy developed on the grasslands of east Cork be as successful in the drumlins of Cavan?

That question has been at the heart of grazing research trials in Ballyhaise Agricultural College since 2007.

And despite having notable success over the years in using the extended grazing model — developed at Teagasc Moorepark in Co Cork — on the Ballyhaise College dairy platform, it hasn’t been a straightforward process replicating a farm system from one part of the country to another.