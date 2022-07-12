Nitrogen surplus reduction trials show positive results

The five-year trial at Ballyhaise began in 2021 and aims to learn more about clover performance on drumlin soils

Initial trials to reduce nitrogen surplus by 50pc over three years are showing promising early results, according to Teagasc.

Teagasc researchers are looking to see if it’s possible to maintain high animal performance from grazing with reduced chemical nitrogen inputs, all the while increasing profitability.

Teagasc Ballyhaise research officer Donal Patton is overseeing the five-year trial at Ballyhaise, which began in 2021 and aims to learn more about clover performance on drumlin soils in the border, midlands and west region.

It is hoped the trial will lead to a reduction in nitrogen surplus by 50pc over three years in the form of reduced feed and fertiliser purchases.

Nitrogen surplus is the balance between nitrogen inputs and nitrogen outputs. Researchers in Ballyhaise will measure clover establishment and persistence, animal and pasture performance and feed self-sufficiency.

The Teagasc Signpost Series webinar gave a first look at the Ballyhaise systems trial ahead of the Dairy Open Day, taking place at the Agricultural College this week.

Since 2021, the farm has been transitioning to a low-nitrogen system and aims to have clover established across 100pc of the land within three years. To achieve this, Teagasc has decided to take a front-loaded reseeding and oversowing approach.

In 2021, 25pc of the land was reseeded and 25pc was oversown. In year two and three, the remaining 50pc will be reseeded and oversown, meaning by the end of 2023, Ballyhaise should have clover in all swards, all going to plan.

Results have so far been promising. The researchers are comparing grass reseeds, clover reseeds and clover which was oversown. All three classes are producing between 7.6-7.7kg DM/ha.

Meanwhile, the grass reseed has received 147kg of N/ha; the clover reseed 56kg of N/ha, and the oversown clover 62kg of N/ha.

High levels of animal performance have been maintained so far in the trial with reduced chemical nitrogen application.

Cows are producing 482kg of milk solids on the low-concentrate grass-clover platform while cows on the high-concentrate grass-only platform are producing 514kg of milk solids.

“The three-year programme won’t be realistic for many commercial farms; doing 10pc reseeds and 10pc oversowing is achievable,” Donal said.

“While maintaining clover in swards will be a challenge on our soil type, there is a huge potential to reduce nitrogen inputs if we can.”