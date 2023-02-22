Farming

Nitrates banding options for dairy farmers revealed

  • Dairy farmers to confirm their 2023 N excretion rates under new ‘Banding’ Rules
  • Addition of a further option for dairy farmers in determining the average production per cow on the farm
The Department of Agriculture writing to all dairy farmers in the coming days. Expand

Dairy farmers can now submit information to confirm the nitrogen excretion band for their dairy cows in 2023, with the Department of Agriculture writing to all dairy farmers in the coming days.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue today confirmed that three options are available to farmers in determining their average for 2023.

