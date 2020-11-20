Neil O'Sullivan: Taking farmers from ‘Junior B’ to senior on environmental compliance is going to require some serious teamwork

Gillian O'Sullivan with her husband Neil on their farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney

November nights that would previously have been filled with discussion group meetings, GAA or music have gone ‘virtual’ due to Covid19 restrictions.

Our local discussion group held its AGM online via Zoom. It was on point, well attended and another reminder that the distance farmers have come this year in terms of virtual engagement is astounding.

Last week, I completed the Teagasc derogation course on Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) and biodiversity via Zoom. There were about 20 attendees engaging and answering questions over two mornings. Who could have imagined that we could upskill so quickly and transfer our learning online?

Naturally, as social creatures we miss the interaction and crack that goes on with face-to-face meetings, but now we are more used to the format the jokes towards the Teagasc facilitator about wearing pyjamas to work over the past six months raised a laugh.

Once you are comfortable with the online format, the world is your oyster in terms of learning. The choice of dairying webinars is like opening the first tin of Roses in December – you have the pick of all the good ones.

Compliance

However, having attended a number of these recently, I can vouch that the elephant in the room – environmental compliance and sustainability – keeps standing on the Irish dairy sector’s toes.

The recently published Teagasc Sustainability Report gave a positive appraisal on the progress being made sustainability measures. But while the economic, social and environmental markers show the dairy sector is ticking many boxes, Prof. Gerry Boyle hinted that there is still quite a “distance to travel” on implementation.

Trevor Donnellan spoke of the need to “shift from compliance with rules to a delivery of outcomes.”

Their comments are informed by the trend of rising GHG and ammonia emissions from the dairy sector and the prospect of a gradual increase in the national herd size.

Remember that when it comes to GHGs, 93pc of both methane and nitrous oxide emissions in Ireland come from agriculture.

Cattle numbers

Cattle numbers are the biggest source of methane emissions and chemical fertilisers, along with manure management, are the main source of nitrous oxide emissions.

However, the Teagasc webinar finished on a positive note from Cathal Buckley, who demonstrated the intensity of emissions per kg of output has decreased due to increasing efficiencies and output per cow.

The ASA followed a few days later with another insightful webinar on the innovative science of grassland management in a changing policy environment. Elodie Ruelle described the research behind the grass growth predictor model and Mike O’Donovan spoke of the key roles that white clover and low emission slurry spreading play in reducing emissions.

Jack Nolan, a senior inspector with the Department of Agriculture came next and he didn’t mince his words. On at least five occasions he stressed that nitrogen usage on farms had to be reduced, but he added farmers have the capacity to do this while maintaining production.

"We want farmers to make a living off the land” but “not at the cost of the environment”, he said, and added that the new CAP would have greater conditionality. In other words, higher levels of compliance where every farm would be asked to do more, starting from 2021.

At farm level, lower nitrogen usage equates to greater clover incorporation, better soil fertility, better grassland management and better utilisation of slurry nutrients through LESS.

Many of these steps require higher levels of technical management ability. But is this a bit like asking the Junior B team to give up drink and participate in post-match analysis?

I’m not implying that adopting these changes is beyond the majority of dairy farmers. But going by our current form – only one in three doing milk recording and one in 10 doing grass measuring – there is a serious amount of pre-season strength and conditioning required to get the team in shape for senior level.

Regulation

However, as they have shown this year with online engagement, farmers are resourceful and can adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

Changes, such as protected urea and LESS, can quickly and easily be adapted. The bigger changes, such as clover incorporation or improving soil fertility, take considerable time, effort and planning. Will production - both milk and grass growth - fall between the stools of stricter regulation and the time lag in implementing measures?

Huge effort and collaboration between the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc and farmers in terms of knowledge transfer is needed with a more streamlined message from all sides. At the moment, the coaches and the referees are telling different stories to the players.

Neil O’Sullivan farms with his wife Gillian in Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Online Editors