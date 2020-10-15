Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Neil O’Sullivan: Farmers can take the lead in improving water quality and promoting biodiversity

N, P and sediment entering water courses is a serious concern nationally, as is untreated domestic waste water. Expand

Close

N, P and sediment entering water courses is a serious concern nationally, as is untreated domestic waste water.

N, P and sediment entering water courses is a serious concern nationally, as is untreated domestic waste water.

N, P and sediment entering water courses is a serious concern nationally, as is untreated domestic waste water.

Neil O'Sullivan

“Leadership and learning are indispensable to one another,” said John F Kennedy, and I find his words quite apt.

Starting into my second year of an Environmental Sustainability masters with UCD, I realise daily how much I have to learn about sustainability but also the great ability to apply that learning on farm and lead by example.

The farm’s natural capital needs some care and attention before the winter and October is a super time to work on improving soil health, water quality and biodiversity.