Myths and realities of dry cow therapy

Unfortunately not. I hear some farmers complain that despite administering a dry cow tube to a particular cow, she proceeded to "bag up" with milk in the days afterwards.

It may come as a surprise to some but there is no dry cow tube in existence that will physically dry off a cow. Steps must be taken in the week leading up to drying off to reduce milk production to ideally less than 12 litres per day.

These include reducing concentrate intake and manipulating the main diet.

In the three days prior to drying off, stop feeding concentrate entirely. Ensuring that milk production is reduced to the correct level prior to drying off is vital to prevent infection.

Studies have shown that a cow producing 24l per day at drying off is more than twice as likely to calve down with an infection in a quarter as a cow giving 12l at drying off.

Once-a-day milking and then milking every two days helps drying off

It has the opposite effect. Changing to once-a-day milking will only result in an increase in SCC and an increase risk of clinical mastitis. Abrupt cessation of milking will give best results.

A sealer will cover up poor hygiene and poor facilities

Sadly, no. Teat sealer has changed the face of dry cow therapy. With the push for reducing antibiotic usage, sealer is being used on its own now as part of selective dry cow therapy on some farms.

However, it is not as simple as using a sealer on random cows.

Selective dry cow therapy should only be used in herd where the average SCC for the past year is less than 200,000 and where at least four milk recordings have been carried out in the past 12 months.

Even then, a consultation with your vet should be carried out to examine records and determine which cows are suitable for sealer-only treatment.

Similarly, sealer is being used on heifers in a bid to stop bacteria entering the udder in the days prior to calving.

In my opinion, the only way to safely and hygienically apply sealer to heifers is by using a turn-over crate. Trying to do it in the crush or the parlour only leads to a heifer getting mastitis - and the operator getting a broken nose.

I don't need to milk record - it's too much hassle and it's too expensive

I disagree. Milk recording is one of the best tools available, not only in relation to drying off, but also for choosing which cows to breed replacements from and which to cull.

Milk recording accurately measures individual cow SCC, butter fat and protein percentage and milk yield. ICBF correlate this data to produce excellent reports, especially on SCC.

As vets, we can take the data from milk recording and use it to identify problems such as Negative Energy Balance and SARA (sub acute rumenal acidosis). Milk recording is a vital tool when it comes to herd monitoring.

Joe Bloggs down the road uses 'x' product and he says it's the best

Every farm is different. When it comes to SCC and the bacteria that cause it, no two farms are the same.

Different cow types, different housing facilities, different calving areas, different milking parlour systems and ultimately different bacterial agents all culminate in a different dry cow plan for every farmer.

This is especially the case regarding a dry cow tube specific to the bacteria causing SCC. Staph aureus, strep uberis and e-coli can be present individually or in combination on different farms.

Samples should be analysed from individual high SCC cows to give most accurate results. Don't presume that your neighbour's choice of Dry Cow Tube will work for you.

I've tried everything and I still have issues with mastitis after calving and SCC

There is always some- thing that hasn't been addressed.

If you are certain all avenues have been exhausted, arrange a mastitis consultation with your vet. Milk recording results will be examined, facilities analysed and areas for improvement identified.

Vaccines against both staph aureus and strep uberis are now available. They serve as a great tool that can be used on farms where all boxes have been ticked but SCC continues to be an issue.

It is worthwhile arranging a drying-off consultation with your vet. He/she will help you dispel any myths surrounding drying off and help formulate a detailed plan to prevent mastitis and reduce SCC in your herd.

AHI are providing a funded dry cow consultation with your vet if your herd meets certain criteria. Visit www.animalhealthireland.ie

Eamon O'Connell is a vet with the Summerhill Veterinary Clinic, Nenagh

