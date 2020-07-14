More dairy farms should stop breeding by the end of July, despite the higher risk of culling

Replacing later-calving cows will pay long-term dividends as they cost up to €150 per head more in winter feeding costs than earlier- calving cows.

That is the message from Teagasc as the decision on the end of spring-breeding season approaches again.

According to dairy specialist George Ramsbottom, there is a marked reluctance to ‘pull the plug’ on breeding on some farms and this has significant knock-on effects for them in the following year.

He points to concerns around high culling rate. “For some herds, especially those with spread-out calving, the prospect of a strict date to stop breeding doesn’t appeal because of the worry over too many good cows leaving the herd,” he says.

“However, we believe that taking the step to replace those later-calving cows will pay dividends. Of course there must be a plan in place to manage this transition, and milking the empties through to finish next spring could help in the short term.

Improving spring calving patterns

Nationally, an average of 389,000 cows or just over one quarter of ‘spring calving’ dairy cows calved between April 1 and June 30 in 2019 and 2020. Of these, an average of 12pc calved between May 1 and June 30 in 2019 and 2020 while an average of 15pc calved in April. While the proportion of cows calving after April 1 is declining over time, the Teagasc target is that only 10pc of spring calving cows should calve after the first of April.

These should calve in the month of April and not in May or June, as early spring calving will maximise the proportion of grazed grass in the cow’s diet. Calving in February maximises the proportion of grazed grass in the cow’s diet and thus minimises feed and forage costs. The data shows that, on average, 73pc of the spring-calving component of the national herd calve before the end of March.

Late calving costs money

Work by Joe Patton, Teagasc dairy specialist, shows that farms with less-than-optimal calving patterns will produce more low-margin milk across the winter but are in no position to change this unless calving pattern is addressed.

“It is well understood that milking later-calved cows over the winter increases feed and forage costs, by up to €150 more per head to produce the same amount of milk as an earlier calving cow,” he explains.

“It also means higher overhead costs, and that the farmer doesn’t get a break from 365-day milking if so wanted.”

That said, the immediate choice is between the higher cost of milking through or having a very truncated lactation for late calvers. Total milk production could be reduced by over 450 litres per cow in the latter case if calving pattern is lax.

“It is a vicious cycle of sorts,” he says. “If calving pattern remains spread out then the farm doesn’t really have any choice but to push for more days in milk through the winter. It is the least-worst option in this context”.

On the other hand, once the calving pattern is corrected then the contribution of the late lactation litres in mid-winter becomes marginal at best. “If the herd is achieving high calving rates in February and March then the farm becomes much less reliant on more expensive off-season litres,” he concludes.

Close off the breeding and plan to replace extra culls

George Ramsbottom is adamant that farms will benefit from closing off breeding earlier even if culling rates increase for this year.

To correct the milking pattern, he says farmers should look at establishing a date on which to end the breeding season this year.

“July 25 will confine calving to the first days of May next year. If you continue to breed until later in the year, you will have later-calving cows and the cycle will start all over again,” he says.

“Where calving pattern is spread out, it may be difficult to stop milking altogether for this winter so accept that this winter you will continue to milk the late calvers through the winter.”

Farmers should look at bringing in extra home-reared stock or buy in suitable early-spring-calving replacement heifers for next year.

“They will produce as much milk in the coming year as a late calver and are certainly more likely to remain in the herd calving in early spring in future years,” Ramsbottom says.

Further, he suggests that farmers who wish to fix their calving pattern may add value to any extra cull cows by milking them through and finishing in spring.

However, he points to a number of factors to be considered when deciding on whether to milk over the winter.

Labour availability

Is there labour available throughout the winter — typically the 30-40 day break between December 15 and the start of the next milking? “Not too many spouses will be in favour of non-stop milking on one person farms.”

The number of cows available for overwinter milking

This will vary with herd size and calving pattern. If there are proportionately more May- and June-calving cows the projected margin will be greater (however, overall profitability will be lower), Ramsbottom says. “What is the minimum number of cows that justify milking on across the winter on your farm? Using a similar calving pattern for a 50-cow herd, the margin is €4,237 for milking a similar proportion of the herd through the winter.

“Where calving pattern is excellent (70pc calving in February; 20pc in March; 10pc in April), the margin generated by milking overwinter is €3,37L per 100 cows averaging 6,500L per head in 305 days.”

SCC

Another consideration for farmers, he says, is the SCC status of the cows you’re considering overwinter milking with. “If it’s already high, then it’s not likely to decline during the

winter.”

Milk price

While the milk price assumed was 32c/l, every 1c/l change in milk price affects marginal profitability for the national average herd by almost €500 for the farm, Ramsbottom says. For a herd with a potential yield of 6,000l in 305 days, the expected margin is €775 lower for the herd even though production costs are lower because meal input is reduced.

“Similarly, forage quality needs to be high — a 5pc reduction in forage DMD will reduce farm margin by approximately €370,” he says.

Another consideration is the facilities on the farm.

“Are there sufficient suitable facilities on farm to milk the cows overwinter and is the labour there to manage a compact calving system?

“Every farm is dependent on being organised and set up to have a streamlined situation. It is more profitable but as calving patterns become tighter, people become better able for it,” Ramsbottom adds.