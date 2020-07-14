Farming

Farming

More dairy farms should stop breeding by the end of July, despite the higher risk of culling

Close

Margins: Teagasc analysis indicates that farms with less-than-optimal calving patterns will produce more low-margin milk across the winter but are in no position to change this unless calving pattern is addressed.

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Replacing later-calving cows will pay long-term dividends as they cost up to €150 per head more in winter feeding costs than earlier- calving cows.

That is the message from Teagasc as the decision on the end of spring-breeding season approaches again.

According to dairy specialist George Ramsbottom, there is a marked reluctance to ‘pull the plug’ on breeding on some farms and this has significant knock-on effects for them in the following year.