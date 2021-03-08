Missed heats can have a chilling effect on dairy profits

A missed heat can also lead to a slip in the calving date of affected cows in the following and subsequent years.

The economic cost of sub-optimal fertility depends on many factors including the herd’s baseline fertility, mean calving date and the duration and severity of the effect observed. This means the cost varies substantially between farms. In this analysis we evaluate the cost of a missed heat occurring during the breeding season.

Calving interval slippage

The economic effect on calving date is based on the average effect of a change in calving date from February to March and from March to April – assuming a fixed dry off date of mid-December (recommended for spring calving herds).

In the Irish grass-based milk production system, one of the key ways of maximising profitability is through the synchronisation of feed supply and demand throughout the year. This is achieved by managing stocking rate, calving date and supplementation strategies.

A consequence of a ‘missed heat’ is a slip in the calving date of affected cows in the following and subsequent years.

Therefore the first major economic cost of infertility is on the cow calving date. Table 1 shows the implications of a conception rate of 0pc compared to one of 55pc.

The immediate consequence is a slippage of 11.55 days in the mean calving date of the affected cows in the following year relative to that achieved following a conception rate of 55pc (a realistic industry target).

The best case scenario would result in a recovery of eight days (without intervention) in the following breeding season (based on ICBF data). This is equivalent to a slippage of 3.55 days in the second calving season following a missed heat).

The costs associated with a one-day slip in calving date has been generated based on the effect of an average change in calving date from February to March and from March to April.

Each one-day slippage in calving date reduces net profit by €3.81 per cow per day. Based on a reduction in profit associated with 11.55 days in the first calving season, and 3.55 days in the second calving season, the total cost amounts to €57.50 per heat missed associated with calving date change. However, in reality, not all of these cows would have gone in calf in the first place.

Based on a 12-week breeding season 91.9pc would be in calf and based on 15 week breeding season 95.7pc would be in calf based on assumptions of 85pc submission and 55pc conception rates.

Therefore for a 12 and 15-week breeding season, the calving date effect is discounted by 8.1pc and 4.3pc respectively. This corresponds to the calving date slippage effect under a 12 and 15-week breeding season amounting to €52.90 and €55.10 per heat missed respectively.

Increases in empty rate

The second consequence of a ‘missed heat’ occurring in the first three weeks of the breeding season relates to a cow’s chance of going in calf.

The likelihood of that cow going in calf before the end of the breeding season is reduced. In our analysis we have assumed that the herd submission rate is 85pc and that the individual conception rate per service is 55pc (with no change throughout the breeding season).

Based on these assumptions, 91.9pc and 95.7pc of cows would be in calf at the end of a 12 and 15-week breeding season respectively (Table 2). If a heat cycle is missed, then the breeding season is effectively reduced by one cycle (three weeks).

For a herd operating a 12 and 15-week breeding season the empty rate of losing one cycle increases by 7.1pc and 3.8pc, respectively (Table 2).

The costs associated with 1pc increase in empty rate have been published previously with each 1pc increase in not in calf level reducing net profit by €13.68 per cow.

Based on a 12-week breeding season effectively being shortened to nine weeks, the impact is an increased replacement rate which is equivalent to €96.60 per heat missed (7.1pc X €13.68). Similarly, based on a 15-week breeding season effectively being shortened to 12 weeks, the impact of an increased replacement rate is equivalent to €51.40 per heat missed (3.8% X €13.68).

Total costs

Total costs per heat missed amounts to €52.90 for the slip in calving date; €96.60 for the increased likelihood of cows not in calf in a 12-week breeding season and €55.10 and €51.40 under a 15-week breeding season.

Therefore the total costs for both scenarios correspond to €149.50 and €106.50 depending on whether the farm was operating a 12 or 15 week breeding season (Table 3.).

It is important to note that this analysis is based on grass-based systems of milk production that convey a competitive/comparative advantage to Irish dairy farms.

Any system change to counteract the effect of poor heat detection (longer breeding season/milking cows over the winter) would have huge consequences for the overall farm system, not least in respect of labour requirements and has not been included in this analysis.

George Ramsbottom (Oakpark, Co Carlow) and Laurence Shalloo (Moorepark, Co Cork) are Teagasc research officers

Teagasc, in conjunction with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), is running a dairy breeding week between March 15-18. The week’s events will provide timely reminders on important genetic and technical issues. Video clips, webinars and podcasts are planned for release throughout the week with presentations from dairy farmers, Teagasc researchers/specialists and ICBF geneticists. Further details and information is available on the Teagasc and ICBF websites

