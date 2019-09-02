Minimising losses during the autumn calving season

Prices are far from ideal, but the only chance of making any money is to have a healthy cow and healthy calf.

• Dry cow diet: There is an abundance of grass this year which has resulted in many heavily pregnant suckler cows being very much over-conditioned.

These cows will lay down fat in their pelvic area which will greatly increase the possibility of a difficult calving. A cow's diet should be restricted in the weeks leading up to calving.

Feeding hay or straw along with minimal grass is useful.

A well fenced bare paddock is often better than a shed as it is cleaner, which reduces the chances of the cow developing mastitis and the calf contracting navel ill.

A paddock also allows the cow room to exercise which can help to minimise the incidence of a difficult calving.

• Pre-calving minerals either in powder form or in a lick-bucket should be provided for six weeks pre calving. This will help reduce the incidence of downer cows, slow calvings and retained placentas.

• Vaccination: Cows can be vaccinated before calving to prevent the calf developing scour caused by E-coli, Rotavirus and Coronavirus.

Just because a calf is born outdoors does not make it immune to picking up these bugs.

• Equipment: Do a quick NCT on the calving jack to ensure it is working properly. Mid-way through a difficult calving is not the time to find out that the jack isn't working properly. Buy a new set of calving ropes as well. An old frayed calving rope is a recipe for disaster.

A chlorhexidine-based navel dip/spray should be used, indoors or outside.

• Facilities: A fully functioning calving gate should be mandatory on any farm where a cow is calved. If a cow needs assistance or possibly a caesarian section she will need to be easily and safely restrained.

The day of calving a cow behind a rickety gate or tied to the pole of a haybarn is long over. (Although every time I say that, I unfortunately get proven wrong).

Safety on farm should be everyone's primary concern.

Calving time is a very dangerous time on any farm, but most especially on suckler farms.

Cows are agitated and unpredictable before, during and after calving.

The days of 4/5 able bodied people to help at a difficult calving are sadly dwindling fast also.

The future of suckler farming does not look bright at present, but an injury or possibly an even worse outcome would make the bad beef price pale into insignificance for any farming family.

Don't take unnecessary chances, especially around suckler cows and stay safe.

Indo Farming