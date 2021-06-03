Martin O’Sullivan: Good advice will be the key to environmental challenge

The proposed expansion of Glanbia’s processing facilities has brought the climate action and water quality debate to front of stage — and maybe that is not such a bad thing.

The reality is that there are emissions targets to be met, and unfortunately the spotlight is on farming. Our husbandry methods will undoubtedly have to change but this should not necessarily mean curbing output.

There is a whole host of measures that we can and should implement to lessen emissions and improve water quality before we start looking towards lessening or limiting dairy cow numbers.

Increased processing capacity does not necessarily translate into increased emissions if we implement those measures that are known to lessen emissions and improve water quality.

Having advised dairy farmers through decades of production constraints, the last six years of freedom to expand have been a darkness-into-light experience where everybody gained, not least the national exchequer and rural communities.

On a worldwide scale, we are very good at milk production because we have many natural advantages — and we are well down the league table of carbon emissions.

There are probably cities we have never heard of that produce more carbon emissions in one week than our national herd produce in a year.

We have many natural advantages in this country to produce high-quality food in an environmentally friendly way as compared to many other parts of the world.

The last thing we should be doing is looking towards ways of curbing production rather than encouraging better husbandry practices.

Climate action



In 1983, when milk quotas were introduced, despite having been flagged for some time, it took a couple of years before the reality dawned that the measure was for real and could cost dearly.

The same will happen again with climate action, water quality and sustainability if we don’t take action.

When I say ‘we’ I mean not only farmers but the industry as a whole, including research, education, advisory and commercial interests, not to mention the Departments of Agriculture and Environment.

Farmers will not achieve the targets as set down on their own without technical back-up and support.

There needs to be a concerted joined-up effort that delivers in a measurable way. The task may be daunting but the prize is huge if it means being able to develop and expand food production.

Farm advice

Getting good advice and assistance out to farmers will be crucial if we are to achieve success. We have three strands of farm advice operating independently of each other: Teagasc, the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) advisors and advisors attached to commercial interests.

These advisors are all crucial in delivering the message but without proper co-ordination, guidance and support it is hard to see progress being achieved.

Teagasc has a pivotal role to play in terms of research and dissemination of information. If its resources can be harnessed effectively, much progress should be possible by working with the private advisory service rather than competing with them.

The ACA now deals with a majority of farmers and is the largest provider of farm advice in the county.

Teagasc does education and research very well, and competing with private advisors makes absolutely no sense, given that the Teagasc advisory service (excluding research and education) is costing the exchequer €40m annually.

If Teagasc was to concentrate its resources on research and education there is a perfectly fit-for-purpose private advisory service available to deliver the message on the ground at a fraction of the cost.

Research & education

Educating our farmers to meet the challenges that lie ahead will require a concerted effort. While the provision of primary agricultural education to farmers will largely remain the remit of Teagasc, they will also have to become the trainers of the trainers.

Education in its many facets will be the key to achieving our goals and Teagasc can be central to achieving these goals if its resources are effectively harnessed.

Training of all farm consultants/advisors is paramount to the success of industry objectives.

There has been a lack of investment in the training of the private advisory service but there may be light on the horizon as it is now acknowledged by the powers-that-be that without proper training, the key influential position of the farm advisor will be undermined and underutilised.

Farmers have always been willing to engage in training and new ways of farming and it is encouraging to note that there is a strong focus on farmer training in the current CAP discussions.

If all the stakeholders work in unison, we can achieve our goal of unrestricted environmentally friendly food production where everyone’s a winner.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie