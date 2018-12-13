Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 13 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Many farmers are two weeks' short of fodder - key advice on how to manage

Stock Picture
Stock Picture
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Farmers should stretch the feed now during the dry cow period, rather than during calving time, if they are still seeing a deficit in their winter feed budget, according to Teagasc nutritionist, Brian Garry.

Based on a fodder survey carried out by Teagasc last October, many farmers were still in a 10pc deficit in their winter feed budget, and that this equates to two full weeks of feed on an average winter.

According to Brian, it is better for both livestock and farmer to address the feed deficit and stretch reserves during the dry period of the cows when nutritional demand on the cow and labour is lower.

He said that it is easier to stretch feed with a dry cow as her energy demand is lower and feeding poor silage is not as big an issue compared to feeding a milking cow.

It is essential to reserve some high-quality silage for cows after calving and provision should be made for this now, according to Brian.

He warned that both baled and pit silage will become increasingly difficult to source as the winter progresses, currently priced at €40/bale or higher in some cases.

He also said that stretching feed supplies now will help prevent a repeat of last March/April where feed supplies on some farms ran out. According to the Nutritionist, some feed merchants are providing dry-cow feed and farmers can avail of this if they are looking at running them through the parlour in the case of insufficient feed space, or training in heifers.

According to Brian based on silage, hay and straw all 4x4 bales cost €40 in yard, meal costing €280/t and minerals are included in meal, feed options where farmers decide to purchase two full weeks feeding during the dry period include:

Also Read

·        All silage diet will cost €143/cow for two weeks feeding

·        An even split of silage and meal will cost €150/cow

·        A split diet of hay and meal will cost €145/cow

·        Whereas straw and meal will be the most expensive at €223/cow for the two-week period.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

EU moves towards more environment-friendly fertilisers

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover; see inside this pedigree beef farm
Farmers need to look at ways of increasing the number of people they can call on in the event of an extreme event. Picture: Catherine Hurley

10 tips to cope with extreme weather events
Photo: Clare Keogh

Ornua directors commit to 'resolving governance matters' at Board level
Castlerea Mart. Lot Number 1000, Weight 880Kg DOB 19/2/14. Breed SI. Bull. Price €1060 Photo Brian Farrell

Marts: Buyers defy naysayers by coming out in numbers
Stock photo

€110,000 settlement over farmer's death in hospital
Minister Richard Bruton

Ireland 'needs to step up' its efforts to tackle global warming - Government tells...