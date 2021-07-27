Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Learn to spot the signs invisible threats or count the cost

Eamon O'Connell

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

I was starting to TB test a herd of suckler cattle last week in the sweltering heat. The cattle were quite “lively” but the facilities were top class and there was lots of help drafted in for the occasion. After the first one or two crushfuls however, I started to notice that one of the “helpers” wasn’t quite on top of his game.

John (not his real name to save his blushes) seemed to be somewhat in dreamland. Normally, he would have his hand on the gate ready to open it as soon as I was finished but on this day, I had to less than politely ask him to do what he would normally be doing on autopilot.

He was there in body, but most definitely not in mind. “Give him lots of it,” said the herd owner, who could sense my exasperation. “He was out last night and is worse for wear today”.

Most Watched

Privacy