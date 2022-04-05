Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Late-calvers shouldn’t be a disaster or a source of shame – these small changes can save a lot of hassle in April

There are a number of common problems with late-calving cows that are avoidable if early action is taken

'Minding': Once calved, late cows should ideally get a smooth transition into the milking herd Expand

Close

'Minding': Once calved, late cows should ideally get a smooth transition into the milking herd

'Minding': Once calved, late cows should ideally get a smooth transition into the milking herd

'Minding': Once calved, late cows should ideally get a smooth transition into the milking herd

Eamon O'Connell

When we hit April, I notice a definite shift in the mindset of farmers. As the evenings get longer, the focus moves away from calving cows to getting them back in calf again.

The question “how many have you calved?” is now replaced with “how many have you left to calve?”.

Most Watched

Privacy