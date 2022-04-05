Late-calvers shouldn’t be a disaster or a source of shame – these small changes can save a lot of hassle in April

When we hit April, I notice a definite shift in the mindset of farmers. As the evenings get longer, the focus moves away from calving cows to getting them back in calf again.

The question “how many have you calved?” is now replaced with “how many have you left to calve?”.

I find that some people can be sketchy on the detail of their answers. “A handful” or “a few stragglers” sound like small numbers, but often they refer to 20 or more cows that are still to calve in a 100-120 cow herd.

There is a stigma attached to these-late calving cows, where farmers are almost ashamed to admit that they have them. There is an ever-increasing push to get all cows in the herd calved in February and March.

However, with facilities and labour being a major issue on many farms, it’s clear that the people pushing this tightening calving spread aren’t the ones calving the cows at 3am.

I am being a little flippant here — a tight calving pattern has been proven to be the most profitable in our grass-based system. But late-calving cows are not the complete disaster they are made out to be.

There are a number of common problems with late-calving cows that are avoidable, if early action is taken.

The one we see most often is a difficult calving. In February, we vets (at least in this part of the country) rarely get called to calvings where the size of the calf is the issue. Yes, there may be a head back, a leg down, a torsion or a deformed calf, but nearly always, the calf won’t be too big.

Unfortunately, once April comes, this changes. Most of the cows at this stage are in calf to beef bulls and we get more and more calls to calvings where the size of the calf doesn’t match the size of the pelvis via which it has to enter the world.

A ‘hard pull’ or a Caesarian will affect the cow’s performance for the rest of the lactation, and nine times out of 10, she will be culled at the end of the year as she will not be in calf.

A simple thing like choosing a bull with a short gestation and low calving difficulty will greatly reduce the chances of ‘a whale of a calf’ being born in April.

We can’t lay all the blame on the bull, though, as he is not the only factor in a cow having a difficult calving.

The BCS (Body Condition Score) of the cow has a huge bearing on the how difficult it will be for her to calve.

An over-conditioned cow will lay down fat in her pelvic area, narrowing the space that the calf has to fit through. So she is more prone to tears and infections, both of which will have a long-lasting effect on her productivity.

The knock-on effect of a tough calving will be that the cow will hold her cleanings. She is now at a high risk of getting properly sick, and even if she doesn’t, she certainly won’t be going back in calf any time soon.

While on the subject of retained cleanings, we have to talk about dry cow minerals.

The attitude toward feeding the 100g/head/day at this time of year can become very lax. It becomes less routine and more ‘whenever I think of it’ for the last few cows left to calve.

Lack of iodine or selenium can lead to slow calvings and held cleanings.

Similarly, low magnesium will pre-dispose these cows to milk fever. Simply continuing to feed minerals diligently can greatly reduce the risk of late-calving cows holding cleanings.

Milk fever can definitely be prevented by mineral feeding, but if you are looking over the feed barrier at a bunch of fat cows that are left to calve, mineral feeding may not be enough.

They need 42g of magnesium per day in the dry cow diet to prevent milk fever. However, if they are over-conditioned, their appetite will reduce so much in the days prior to calving that it just won’t be possible to consume enough to meet demand.

Sometimes, the only way of preventing milk fever in these fat late calvers is to use a calcium bolus at calving and 12 hours later.

Mastitis is another issue that these late-calving cows seem to suffer a bit more from.

That is perhaps because cubicles that used to be cleaned and limed daily are now left as a job that can wait till tomorrow. Dirty cubicle beds harbour bacteria, particularly now as temperatures are on the rise.

As with everything else we’ve talked about, focusing attention back on the things that were daily tasks earlier in the calving season will go a long way towards minimising the risk.

Something else that can help prevent some problems in late-calving cows is exercise. Cows that have been cooped up in a shed since November could benefit hugely from stretching their legs.

Think about it: a cow has spent the last five months only walking the 20 steps from her cubicle bed to the feed barrier and back again. Is it any wonder that she is now over-conditioned?

Something as simple as a bare paddock near the shed would be ideal for the last few cows left to calve.

Here, they get to walk around a lot more, and where they lie down is clean. If they are then housed by night to feed, the cubicle beds have had time to dry out too.

Once calved, these late cows should ideally get a smooth transition into the milking herd. It is a huge shock to the system for a big, soft cow to be turfed out day and night onto grass, particularly at the moment when our weather is so changeable.

We are regularly called to recently calved cows that have ‘melted’ in the first two weeks after calving, simply because of sudden and dramatic change both in their diet and in their general circumstances.

The importance of ‘minding’ these cows for the first two weeks can’t be over-estimated. Even just drafting them for a bit of buffer feeding after milking for an hour or keeping them in at night for the first week could make all the difference.

Instead of ignoring the last few to calve in the hope that no one knows just how many you have, maybe it’s worth addressing the issue head on — attention to detail and some TLC could make these late calvers pay their way a lot better than you think.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh