The 2018 annual review of soil sample results prepared by Teagasc is showing some improvement in soil fertility after years of decline or stagnation.

Large increase in the number of soils in the optimum pH range for grass production

The review tracks trends in soil fertility between 2007 and 2018.

The analysis show significant improvements in soil pH over the last few years and a halting of the decline in soil phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) levels, with some indication of improvements in 2018.

pH and Lime

For a number of years Teagasc and other industry partners have targeted advisory programmes at improving soil pH through increased lime usage.

Across all farm enterprises there has been a large increase in the number of soils in the optimum soil pH range for grassland mineral soils (pH 6.3 or greater).

In the 2014-16 period 37% of soils tested were in this range, whereas in 2017-18 this figure had risen to 54%. This large improvement in soil pH will have significant positive effects on the industry.

As well as increasing grass and crop yields, the improvement will lead to improvements in nutrient uptake efficiency of applied fertilizer and organic manures.

This can lead to a reduction in losses of nutrient to water and air thereby improving water quality and lowering emissions of greenhouse gasses.