John Joyce: Mobile phone addicts have no place in the farmyard when the going gets tough with spring calving and lambing

We are into the third week of calving and, so far, everything is going to plan. The calves are healthy and lively, and the cows have an adequate milk supply.

The cows have been on a pre-calving mineral for two months now, so I am hoping it has done the trick. The first of the calves may have looked a bit small, but they have filled out well in a week. As a farmer once said to me. “there’s more potential in a live mouse that a dead elephant.”

No cow needed assistance yet and hopefully it stays like that. The only problem we have is a dose of crypto scour in one or two calves.

All the calves are observed after calving to see if they can get their own drink. If they don't, I feed some defrosted colostrum that I have in reserve. This milk is supplied to me by a neighbouring dairy farmer.

The one luxury I don't have is a calving camera. The farmhouse is within walking distance of the sheds so it is easy to have a look now and again. That said, it would be handy to have a look at them on the phone even during the day if I was working away from the farmyard.

This year I have decided to get extra help for the lambing and calving. Burning the candle at both ends is not sustainable especially when it involves getting up in the middle of the night to check on cows calving or ewes lambing, and then working a full day the following day.

It has always been hard to find good help on a farm for one reason or another.

And, of course, some of us think the job will only be done right if do it ourselves. It is important to delegate and let others do the smaller jobs. A few minutes explaining the job in hand can be time well spend.

Labour costs

Some farmers believe hiring help will eat into the bottom line, but if jobs are not completed this might have even a greater effect on profits. As farmers we seem to be prepared to work all hours just to get the work done.

In other industries, labour costs are factored into the price of the job. Just look at the average building site and there will be plenty of help on site with everybody out the gap at 5pm. Because we are price-takers in an industry where margins are so tight, we cannot afford this luxury.

Thankfully, there seem to be more available this year, probably because some other industries are quieter. Maybe this is something agriculture needs to build on for the future.

Farms are now busy work areas and finding a person that can work on their own initiative using some common sense is important. So too is finding a worker that will take care of animals and machinery as though they are their own.

There is nothing as frustrating as looking at someone dragging themselves around the farmyard with little or no interest in the job at hand.

I have had my fair share of them, but we have also had some top class people who really bought into the idea of what we are trying to do with the farm and appreciate the work that had gone into the farm for generations.

One of the biggest problems I see with some workers is the overuse of mobile phones to the extent they have little interest in the job or task they are doing.

Mobiles are a useful tool when used correctly but are fast becoming the curse of our generation. Last year I even came across a TikTok video clearly firmed on our farm.

I would have had no issue if it portrayed the farm in a positive note, but it was clearly filmed with negative intentions.

A second issue I have noticed is a casual approach to committing to taking on a job. The last minute text to say they can't make it happens all too frequently.

It is a pity, but if agriculture was viewed in a different way we could provide far more employment in the industry. And these labour issues could be a factor in farm safety problems due to farmers being overworked and not having enough help around to complete the work safety.

