Joe Kelleher: Cutting our fertiliser use can be good for our pockets as well as for the environment

Irish agriculture emitted 19.82 million tonnes (Mt) of these three gases in 2005, which is the base year. This increased to just over 20Mt in 2017. Ireland has been set a target to reduce this to 17.5-19Mt by 2030, which represents a 10-15pc cut.

Let's start with the facts. Agriculture is responsible for one third of Ireland's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions - comprising nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide and methane.

And agriculture is a huge focus area. Is it time we started to focus on what we can do to reduce our emissions and less on the rules around them?

Ammonia, which is not considered a GHG, has a separate target of a 1pc reduction by 2030.

Much of the focus around this topic tends to be on how the figures are calculated.

There are valid arguments about Ireland not getting credits for the carbon sequestered by our permanent grassland, methane not lasting as long in the atmosphere as CO2 and produce being displaced to other higher carbon-emitting countries instead of our low-carbon grass-based system.

But the reality is the rules have been set by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), and the onus is on us as industry to respond to these rules and to meet this challenge head on.

Arguing about the regulations is a bit like heading into the first round of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship giving out about the rules of the game.

We hope that the powers that be fight our case, and if they get some concessions then that will make our task easier, but we have to prepare for the challenge in front of us based on the rules that are in place now.

Earlier this year the Government launched the Climate Action Plan, aiming for Ireland to hit its 2030 targets, and, there are a number of measures focused on agriculture.

Core to this plan is the Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve.

The MACC curve sets out 26 actions that farmers can do. They can be boiled down to:

Continued good efficient farming (improving EBI and beef genetic merit, better grassland utilisation and incorporation of clover into grassland, getting soil pH right, etc)

Switching to a form of urea fertiliser, protected urea, which significantly cuts down emissions of nitrous oxide compared to CAN

Spreading as much slurry as possible in the springtime, and using a low-emissions way of spreading such as the trailing shoe or trailing hose.

In the case of both protected urea and low-emissions slurry spreading, greater value is got from the fertiliser or slurry as less of the nitrogen is lost into the atmosphere, meaning bills can be cut.

And this is key. The success of the majority of the options listed on the MACC curve will be measured based on the quantity of fertiliser that comes into Irish ports in boats and the type of fertiliser that is on those boats.

Getting more nitrogen from our slurry and fertiliser is of little benefit if we don't cut back on the levels of chemical fertiliser that are applied.

The measures set out in the MACC curve can help the Irish agriculture industry hit the 2030 targets, but only if they are embraced by Irish farmers and a reduction in chemical nitrogen fertiliser application occurs. These measures can be implemented without impacting on our output by making greater use of the resources available to us. This will lead to cost savings for farmers, while reducing our emissions - a win-win for everyone.

Expect to hear a lot more about the MACC curve over the coming months and years. It is the best option we have of hitting our 2030 targets without adversely impacting on our output. We need to embrace it as an industry because the alternative methods of hitting our targets will not be as appealing to Irish farmers.

The Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) for Irish agriculture quantifies the current opportunities for abatement of agricultural greenhouse gases, as well as the associated costs/benefits.

The Y axis represents the cost of implementing each measure and the x axis represents the amount of reduction in GHGs each measure could potentially contribute.

For example, increasing the beef maternal replacement index (MRI) is the lowest cost action to implement - in fact it will increase the farmer's profitability, hence the reason it is below the line - but because the blue bar is quite narrow it means the amount of GHG reductions achieved by this measure are relatively small.

In the middle of the graph we see the Protected Urea measure: this is slightly above the line meaning there is a slight cost to implementing it, but it could potentially reduce our GHG emissions by approximately 0.5 kilo tonnes of carbon equivalents.

If you consider our total reduction target is to reduce our GHGs by 1.85 kilo tonne, then you can see how important this measure is to helping us hit our 2030 targets.

