Joe Kelleher: 12,000 dairy farmers will have a major bridge to cross with new Nitrates Derogation rules

From January 1 next year, every farmer stocked at greater than 170kg organic Nitrogen per hectare (NPH) is going to have to fence off all drains, streams and rivers on their farms.

In addition, all water troughs will have to be moved back 20m from watercourses and cattle will only be allowed cross through streams in exceptional circumstances.

Water quality in Ireland has been declining and we are continuously warned by Europe that if we don’t reverse this trend, our Nitrates derogation could be in jeopardy. These new rules are being introduced as part of a suite of measures to improve water quality, and allow Irish farmers retain our Nitrates Derogation.

The new rules are part the stricter Nitrates Action Programme and will affect over 12,000 Irish farmers. This cohort of farmers also account for one third of the cattle on Irish farms. One of the newer aspects of these rules is that farmers who traditionally exported slurry to come in under the 170 kgs NPH limit will now also be obliged to adhere to these new rules.

A farmer’s stocking rate in 2020 will be used to determine who has to follow these new rules, so decreasing stock or leasing more land next year won’t be an option.

The rule requires farmers to erect a fence 1.5m from the top of the bank, alongside every watercourse on the farm. The definition of a watercourse includes any water body or any drain that eventually leads to a water body.

This includes any ‘dry’ open drains on the farm that may or may not convey water. The one caveat in the rules is that where an existing fence is within 1.5m of the drain, the farmer will not be required to move this fence.

The requirement not to have a water trough within 20m of an open drain is also being introduced on January 1. This is to prevent direct run-off to watercourses. The 20m distance is required regardless of there being a roadway or any other barrier between the trough and the waters.

For farmers on heavier soils who may have drains on all four sides of a field, this could prove awkward to achieve. There may be exemptions where you have very narrow fields. The requirement in this instance is to move the trough away as far as possible from the water body.

Culverts and bridges

The crossing of cattle through watercourses on these 12,000 or so farms is also being prohibited except in exceptional circumstances. This will require farmers to install culverts or bridges in these situations.

Farmers should be aware they are required to contact Fisheries Ireland before doing any works regarding culverts or bridges. It is also an offence under the Fisheries Acts to disturb the bed or gravel of streams where fish may spawn or have already spawned from mid-September to mid-May.

The only situations where cattle will be allowed to continue crossing watercourses will be where the crossing is to an isolated parcel, for very wide streams and where the crossing is very infrequent. For dairy farmers, crossing a river every 21 days to a parcel of land may not be viewed as infrequent.

Drinking points are also being banned on these heavily stocked farms and alternative sources of drinking water will have to be provided.

Combined with the new rules regarding farm roadways, there will be few farmers who won’t have to make changes of some level on their farms. While these rules have been touted for some time now, it is only in the past few weeks that the finer details have emerged.

Because of the short timeframe being given to this cohort of farmers implement the rules, we are not aware of how strict Department of Agriculture officials will be when conducting on-farm inspections early next year. There are murmurings that a warning system may be adopted but nothing appears to be finalised yet.

There is going to be considerable levels of effort and investment required on many farms to adhere to these rules, but if it helps in improving our water quality, then perhaps it may be worth the effort.

Joe Kelleher is a Teagasc advisor based in Newscastle West, Co Limerick

