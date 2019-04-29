Slurry is an extremely valuable source of nutrients on livestock farms and farmers must make the most of it, according to respected fertiliser specialist Stan Lalor.

'It's not a crime to put slurry on grazing ground, but there is a better option'

The former Teagasc researcher who now works for GrasslandAgro told farmers at a recent farmwalk in Clare that 1000 gallons of thick cattle slurry is worth the equivalent of a 50kg bag of 5-5-30.

"When you consider your slurry as a bag of fertiliser you start to put a value on it.

"Most livestock farmers have a tank of slurry that is sitting there its produced by the cows over the winter and contains a lot of nutrients those nutrients are potentially valuable.

However, he warned that 'watery slurry' doesn't have the same horsepower in terms of NPK.

"Farmers need to be aware that 1000 gallons of material that is 50pc slurry and 50pc water is only going to be 5-2.5-15. So you will need to adjust your slurry application rates up a bit if you are producing this type of slurry."

Silage

Lalor noted that slurry was a particularly valuable commodity on farm when it comes to maintaining the soil fertility of silage ground.