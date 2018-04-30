An improvement in soil temperatures has brought relief to most dairy farmers as they see an opportunity to get cows outdoors. Yet many farmers are still faced with keeping cows indoors at night until grass covers sustain a normal grazing rotation.

It's catch-up time but heat is on to get dairy cows out

Supplemental concentrates with forage extenders have been the key to maintaining herd health on many farms where silage supplies were limited and the quality of purchased silage was poor.

However, there are many farms where low cost milk production systems did not see preventative health measures put in place. These herds are faced with the stark reality of an inordinately high percentage of non-cycling sub-fertile cows. Milk production has been significantly reduced in grass-based spring calving herds this year.

The normal peaks in the lactation curve will not be achieved in herds where a setback was felt due to a lack of intervention to meet the needs of cows when they were dry and in early lactation periods. The lower peaks in milk production potential will enable these herds to achieve compensatory gain with a flush in grass growth in the weeks ahead.