Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 15 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Is producing 'marginal milk' costing you money?

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Marginal milk brings revenue, but it also brings additional costs and often these are costs are much greater than what most people consider in simplistic partial budgeting excercises, John Roche said, speaking at the recent Irish Grassland Association conference.

Marginal milk is the additional milk produced on a farm when the system of farming has changed, he explained to the audience.

For example;

1.      If you fill a feed deficit with the supplementary feed, the extra production is ‘marginal milk’.

2.      If you use supplementary feed to increase stocking rate, the extra production is ‘marginal milk’.

According to John, operating expenses increase with increasing use of supplementary feed. He said that a 10pc increase in the proportion of the cow’s diet as supplementary feed increases operating expenses by between €0.18 and €0.27/kg MS in Ireland.

He said that as long as the average milk solid price is less than the milk price, however, the business remains profitable and most people don’t consider what it cost them to produce the additional milk.

“Although the average cost of production is very important, by focusing only on average cost of production, you risk using at leat some of your profit to pay the privilege of producing more milk and reducing the business resilience t price shocks,” he said.

Also Read

In the example, base milk cost the farmer €3.33/kg MS. In scenario 1, by importing feed the farmer increased average operating expenses by €0.32 and MS production increased by over 7,500kgs. In scenario 2, importing feed increased average operating expenses by €0.66 to €3.99/kg of MS. He said that both scenarios are profitable as long as the milk price is greater than €4/kg MS.

However, he said examining the cost of the marginal milk in these systems showed that the cost was €5.49/kg MS in scenario 1, and €7.84/kg MS in scenario 2, which meant that the the base milk was ‘subsidising’ the marginal milk.

“In reality, the additional milk produced would only be profitable in very high milk prices and that it’s actually costing farmers a lot of money to produce,” he said.

He also said that for every €100 and Irish farmer spends on feed, total expenses go up by €153. He said that it is important for farmers to take this into consideration when buying extra feed or planning to feed more meal.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Kevin O Hanlon spreading slurry on his farm at Ballywilliam, Co Wexford yesterday. He says grass growth has been very strong and the cows have been out grazing sincee January 8. Photo: Roger Jones

Grass growth 'phenomenal' but cold snap is on the way

Dairygold offers suppliers a 0.15c/L bonus - if they participate in milk...

Cork: A divided county - how one half has reduced its TB rates but the...
Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for December manufacturing milk supplies Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath

Glanbia and Lakeland hold milk price but warn of 'volatile' and 'uncertain' market
Gerard Sherlock with Dermot Sherry from the '3D' discussion group in Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Gerard Sherlock: 'We're keeping our fingers crossed for another clear TB...

The fertiliser plan to set your farm up for success this growing season
Can you afford not to grow an extra tonne of grass?

How an extra tonne of grass can reduce many dairy farmers' feed costs by...


Top Stories

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

'Reckless in the extreme': Taoiseach comments on meat eating slammed by...
Carrick on Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Martin Coughlan: Mart closures raising some hard questions
Stock photo

Dog owner told €200 is not enough compensation for farmer
Photo: Liam Burke

Irish farmers can't rely on a 'rabbit out of a hat' solution to Brexit- ICMSA...

Factory management surveyed by Department about use of CCTV in meat...
There are armies of people employed all over Europe focused on food safety. Stock Image

EU Auditors warn that food safety system overstretched (highlights...
Stock Picture

Man killed while cutting trees on farm named as young father-of-five