Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 13 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Is dust the reason dairy farmers are more likely to have respiratory problems?

Recent research has shown that Irish dairy farmers can have high and variable levels of organic dust and endotoxin exposures.
Recent research has shown that Irish dairy farmers can have high and variable levels of organic dust and endotoxin exposures.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A new study in the Irish Medical Journal has found a high prevalence of work-related respiratory and upper airways symptoms among dairy farmers.

Researchers at the School of Health Sciences National University of Ireland Galway studied respiratory symptoms in a cohort of 126 dairy farmers. 

Some 34.4pc had cough symptoms, 29.4pc had upper airway symptoms, 31.7pc had eye symptoms. 

The authors suggest that the symptoms may be related to work-related dust.

Exposure to organic dust and its microbial constituents such as fungi, allergens and endotoxin have all been linked to the development or exacerbation of respiratory diseases or respiratory symptoms among farmers.

Recent research has shown that Irish dairy farmers can have high and variable levels of organic dust and endotoxin exposures, often in excess of recommended health based exposure limits.

In recent years there have been significant changes in work practices and processes in the farming community.

Despite these improvements dairy farmers continue to experience a high rate of work-related respiratory morbidity.

Also Read

Dairy farming practice in Ireland still differs from that in other countries where enclosed or semi enclosed animal houses are normal practice.

The levels of dust exposure did not differ between automated or manual feeding methods.

In this study no difference was noted in the symptom profile whichever feeding method was used.

In French dairy farmers it has been suggested that dust exposure on dairy farms carries the same risk of developing Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) as cigarette smoking.

Previous studies have also found a high level of nasal polyps and rhinitis as well increased inflammatory markers in famers in Germany.

Different inflammatory responses may occur in human nasal and bronchial epithelial cells on exposure to dust on a dairy farm.

Despite improvements in work practice farmers continue to have significant work-related respiratory symptoms.

The researchers said further studies are required to define the nature and significance of these symptoms.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group set January milk price

Glanbia milk price decision: 'Market returns continue lag our farm gate...
Soils can soak fast at this time of year

Spreading fertiliser in February can help slash winter feed costs
Joe Patton talks about silage at Beef 2016 in Teagasc Grange, Dunsany. Photo: Tony Gavin.

Low quality silage poses health and fertility issues, warn experts
Glanbia's €185m processing facility at Belview

Glanbia to spend €125m increasing capacity at Belview

Dairy prices extend 2018 gains on NZ supply concerns
Siobhan Talbot, the group managing director of Glanbia

'Boring' Canadians continue to buy shares in Glanbia


Top Stories

Second-hand tractor imports outstrip new tractors sales for first time in 3 years
It follows the recent agreement in the Budget to increase the allocation for the ANC scheme

Minister decides what farmers will get biggest slice of €25m disadvantaged...
Soil testing and applying lime now is the best approach to dealing with low pH

Fertiliser plans need firm commitment from farmers for long lasting results

'A tractor nowadays is about €150,000.....We’re seeing a lot of...
Atrocious weather is hampering slurry spreading

Slurry build-up is now close to breaking point

Tractor enthusiasts gear up for a marathon trek

Home-grown grains need 'aggressive' marketing