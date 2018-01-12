Ireland's most efficient dairy farmers are working nine-hour days

Between 2015 and 2016, 38 of Ireland’s most efficient spring-calving dairy farms took part in the Teagasc-led study called the “App Project”, which allowed farmers to log in their labour input details at the end of each month for a period of a year on a mobile app. The details were then analysed by Teagasc.

PhD student Justine Deming told the recent Positive Farmers conference that data from the study showed that dairy farmers were working on average nine-hour days when breaks and other enterprise activities were excluded. “During crunch period farmers work on average nine hours a day and this is excluding breaks and other enterprise tasks. You’re probably thinking to yourself that you’re working from 7am to 7pm but if you removed all breaks and other enterprise tasks this is what’s left over,” she said.

The study also showed that among these efficient farms, milking and cow care accounted for the majority of labour input, with milking accounting for 33pc of time and cow care 17pc. Ms Deming pointed out that herd sizes in the study were split in to three categories: less than 150 cows, 150-250 cows and greater than 250 cows. She explained that the study showed as cow herd size increased, so did labour efficiency.