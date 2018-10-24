“If I don’t have the paddocks I can’t control the grass,” the current Sheep Grassland Farmer of the Year Peader Kearney from Co. Louth is quoted in the Grass10 newsletter.

“If I don’t have the paddocks I can’t control the grass,” the current Sheep Grassland Farmer of the Year Peader Kearney from Co. Louth is quoted in the Grass10 newsletter.

'If you don't have paddocks how can you control the grass?'

His take on grass management comes as Teagasc advises farmers to ensure their autumn rotation closing plan is in full swing.

It advises that greater than 30pc of the farm should be grazed and closed on dry soils, while a minimum of 45pc should be closed on heavy/ late farms.

Autumn Grazing Plan

Residuals: Graze down to 4cm. It is important to graze down to a residual of 4 cm in the autumn to stimulate growth through out the winter and avoid the carry over of dead material over the winter into next spring.

% Grazed: It advises to have 60pc of the farm closed by the first week in November (1-2 weeks earlier in wet/ late areas) and to skip heavier paddocks if necessary – and graze pad-docks with ideal covers - to meet the 60pc target if necessary

Concentrates: Feed supplements if there is insufficient grass in the daily allocation.

Closing Up: It says to plan to leave the grazing platform with ade-quate grass cover when the cows are housed (farm cover of 600kg+ DM/ha on December 1)

Soil Fertility