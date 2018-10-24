Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'If you don't have paddocks how can you control the grass?'

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

“If I don’t have the paddocks I can’t control the grass,” the current Sheep Grassland Farmer of the Year Peader Kearney from Co. Louth is quoted in the Grass10 newsletter.

His take on grass management comes as Teagasc advises farmers to ensure their autumn rotation closing plan is in full swing.

It advises that greater than 30pc of the farm should be grazed and closed on dry soils, while a minimum of 45pc should be closed on heavy/ late farms.

Autumn Grazing Plan

Residuals: Graze down to 4cm. It is important to graze down to a residual of 4 cm in the autumn to stimulate growth through out the winter and avoid the carry over of dead material over the winter into next spring.

% Grazed: It advises to have 60pc of the farm closed by the first week in November (1-2 weeks earlier in wet/ late areas) and to skip heavier paddocks if necessary – and graze pad-docks with ideal covers - to meet the 60pc target if necessary

Concentrates: Feed supplements if there is insufficient grass in the daily allocation.

Closing Up: It says to plan to leave the grazing platform with ade-quate grass cover when the cows are housed (farm cover of 600kg+ DM/ha on December 1)

Soil Fertility

Also Read

Teagasc researcher has shown that the gap between the recommended level of lime usage and the actual level of lime usage has widened in recent years.

It says that ground conditions are excellent for spreading lime, which can be bought and spread for around €23/t. A pH of 6.2- 6.5 is important to release P & K into the soil and create a stable environment for the ryegrass plant.

Slurry

Now is also a great opportunity to spread slurry, it says and that slurry should be targeted where silage has been taken off during the year and also on pad-docks in index 1 and 2 for K. Some farmers are also following livestock as paddocks are being closed off for the year. The deadline is the end of October.

 

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

The difference in dry matter between silage made during the summer drought and recently made autumn silages, is as high as 40pc

Why the quality of first cut silage crop could pose big issues this winter
John Coakley Snr; John Coakley, Thomas Coakley and Pat Fanning on the Old Carton Farm, Maynooth, Co Kildare. Photo: Tony Gavin

'I knew at a young age that it was all I would ever want to do'
Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland

Aryzta €800m cash call doomed to fail, claims shareholder
The proposal is part of the company's move away from peat harvesting as it moves towards decarbonisation of the fuel sector over the next decade. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Bord na Móna to cut 150 jobs as part of green business plan
There is a shortfall of lime application

Teagasc baffled by ongoing decline in lime application
Stock image

Farmers given permission to challenge ruling on use of laneway...
2017 Farmer of the Year Winner Peter Hynes, pictured with his wife Paula, as the collect the trophy from Anthony Brennan, CEO of Zurich in Ireland

Farmer of the Year finalists announced