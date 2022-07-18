Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 24.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

If you can’t stand the heat, then neither can your cows –it’s time to take action

Once temperatures get above 26°C, life starts to get difficult for cows. Expand
Cooling down: Expand

Close

Once temperatures get above 26°C, life starts to get difficult for cows.

Once temperatures get above 26°C, life starts to get difficult for cows.

Cooling down:

Cooling down:

/

Once temperatures get above 26°C, life starts to get difficult for cows.

Eamon O'Connell

The sweat ran down my brow, hung on the tip of my nose as a nice little droplet for a second and then dripped onto my left arm.

Scanning cows in this heat is not easy. On a normal day, scanning is a job you would be kept warm at anyway — a combination of physical exertion and the heat from being constantly up close to the cows means a jacket is never needed.

Most Watched

Privacy