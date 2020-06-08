How to slash the energy costs on your dairy farm by €1,800

Energy costs are one of the highest fixed costs on dairy farms, but savings of up to €1,800 per annum can be made by adopting simple energy-efficient technologies.

The main sources of energy consumption are milk cooling, running the milking machine and water heating.

On efficient farms energy costs are €15 per cow; on less efficient farms they can rise to €45 per cow.

According to the 2019 Teagasc E-profit monitor, the average across Ireland was €37 per cow.

The question is where can savings be made to reduce energy costs on your dairy farm?

Calculating your energy costs

The first step is to evaluate your farm by working out your energy costs for the previous 12 months, by adding up your electricity costs over the past 12 months from your energy supplier, excluding VAT or levies.

Then divide by the number of cows in your herd to get the cost per cow.

Your energy supplier

There can be a significant variation on energy costs between suppliers, and savings can be made by switching.

Based on your farm requirements, you can compare energy cost between different suppliers on www.bonkers.ie

Be mindful of terms and conditions when switching suppliers. Energy limits may be implemented with some suppliers and further costs may be imposed should you exceed your monthly usage allowances.

Night rate electricity

Night rate electricity costs about €0.08/kWh compared to the day rate of €0.16/kWh. Night rate runs from midnights until 9am in summer time, and from 11pm to 8am during the winter months.

Switching appliances to night time electricity, such as the water heater which typically takes six hours to fully heat water, can potentially halve water heating costs.

Further appliances can be put on timers, eg ice bank coolers and work off night rate electricity.

Heating water

Hot water supplies on farms are an essential for cleaning the milking parlour and bulk tanks etc.

Chlorine-free detergents will be mandatory in the near future, incresing the requirement for hot water.

Insulating pipes and water cylinders is a simple and cost effect option for keeping hot water warm for longer.

The table (right) shows the average cost of heating water.

Heat recovery systems use heat generated off the compressors on the bulk tank to heat water up to 60°C and store it in a buffer tank.

The heated water is then transferred into a water heater, and warmed further.

The heated water from the buffer tank can be warm enough for feeding milk replacer to calves.

Milk cooling

Cooling milk equates to nearly a third of energy costs on farms.

The running costs for bulk tanks vary greatly between farms. Energy requirements can vary, primarily due to the temperature of the milk when entering the tank or compressors not working correctly. The tank thermostat needs to be working properly; having a 1°C inaccuracy can increase the bulk tank running costs.

A plate cooler which is working correctly, with adequate supplies of water, can play a significant role when cooling milk.

The aim of the plate cooler is to reduce the temperature of the milk to within 5°C of well water temperature.

This can be achieved by having a plate cooler large enough to cope with the milk pumped through it and also having a large pipe supplying cold water.

Avoid unnecessary water usage by placing a solenoid water valve on the plate meter.

This valve allows water to flow through the plate meter the same time milk is being pumped and shuts off water supply when milk is not being pumped through the plate cooler.

Solar panels and LED lighting

Solar PV panels can be placed on roofs of sheds/milking parlour and used to heat water or create electricity, while producing zero emissions.

They can deliver a good return on investment over a number of years.

Yard and shed lighting is very important on all farms to provide a safe working environment, especially in the winter months with short daylight hours.

LED light bulbs are more economical to run than traditional lighting systems. Dust can build up around light covers so clean them as this will allow more light to shine.

Take a look at all electrical appliances, ensuring that they are functioning correctly.

Implementing an energy action plan

Business costs need to be closely scrutinised to capitalise on net profit across dairy farms.

There is no quick fix on reducing energy costs, but a combination of factors can be implemented, so review your costs today and seek further advice if required.

Niall Kerins is a Teagasc dairy advisor based in Listowel, Co Kerry