Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How to slash the energy costs on your dairy farm by €1,800

Efficiency: Savings of up to €1,800  per annum can be made by adopting simple energy-efficient technologies for the milking process Expand

Close

Efficiency: Savings of up to €1,800  per annum can be made by adopting simple energy-efficient technologies for the milking process

Efficiency: Savings of up to €1,800  per annum can be made by adopting simple energy-efficient technologies for the milking process

Efficiency: Savings of up to €1,800  per annum can be made by adopting simple energy-efficient technologies for the milking process

Niall Kerins

Energy costs are one of the highest fixed costs on dairy farms, but savings of up to €1,800  per annum can be made by adopting simple energy-efficient technologies.

The main sources of energy consumption are milk cooling, running the milking machine and water heating.

On efficient farms energy costs are €15 per cow; on less efficient farms they can rise to €45 per cow.