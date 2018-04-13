How to rear calves to reach a target weaning weight at 12 weeks

The last few years has seen a large increase in the national dairy herd to almost 1.3m cows.

This has been due to the abolition of milk quotas in 2015, resulting in many farmers increasing dairy cow numbers, pushing up milk production and output. The increase in cow numbers has resulted in more beef type calves being available from the dairy sector.

The Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme targets a net margin of €500/ha (excluding premia). To achieve this level of profit depends on a lot of variables such as stocking rate, animal health and maximising the use grass but how the calf is managed in the first 12 weeks is critical to the success of the system.