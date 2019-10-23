How to maximise the value of dairy concentrates

With purchased concentrate being a major farm cost it is important that it is used effectively.

In addition, with increased pressures on the environmental sustainability of dairy farms it is prudent to look at ways to minimise the environmental impact of purchased concentrate.

Sustainable concentrate use

Over the past 10 years, we have experienced increased volatility in both milk and feed prices.

While milk prices have risen sharply during certain periods, they have inevitably coincided with an increase in concentrate price. As a result the ratio of milk price to concentrate cost has shown, on average, a downward trend over the past 20 years. Systems depending on a large proportion of purchased concentrate will come under increasing pressure as this ratio reduces.

Additionally, increasing farm performance on purchased concentrates will add to the on the carbon emissions from dairy cows.

The crude protein (CP) content of grass is between 18pc and 27pc.

This is surplus to dairy cow dietary requirements of 15-17pc. The imbalance of protein in grass is better described by the PDI system, high-quality grazed grass has a PDIN of 130 g/kg DM and a PDIE of 105 g/kg DM.

A diet imbalanced in PDI supply can result in poorer N use efficiency (NUE) because an insufficient supply of fermentable energy can limit N capture by microbial protein in the rumen (PDIE < PDIN).

This results in excessive urinary N output and, consequently, increased NH3 emissions from manure.

Previous studies indicate that only 25-35pc of dietary protein is captured and secreted in milk, with most of the remaining N lost in urine and faeces. Nitrogen is excreted either as organic N (40-50pc of total N, mostly in faeces) or urea (50-60pc of total N, mostly in urine).

Urea is readily converted to ammonia, which can be volatilised during spreading of manure. Ireland exceeded its ammonia emissions targets in 2017, with 92% of emissions from the agriculture sector.

Moorepark research has shown no difference in the performance from cows offered 4kg of a 27pc CP, 19pc CP or 10pc CP concentrate when on a grass only diet in early lactation.

There was no difference in performance from cows across the differing CP supplement types.

Table 1 shows PDI available and required for a spring calving dairy cow. Once PDI supplied by the diet meets requirements, there is no production benefit to additional protein.

While commercially available concentrates will be formulated using available ingredients, the environmental impact should be considered when deciding on specifications and ingredients.

Table 2 below shows the recommended protein specification to use when feeding dairy cows at a moderate rate. As forage quality decreases the amount of concentrate required will increase to promote energy intake.

Always aim to choose a high UFL (0.94+ kg fed) feed, to ensure adequate energy supply to utilise N in grass effectively.

As concentrate makes up 18pc of a dairy cow's annual diet, savings can be made by reducing the reliance upon purchased concentrate.

Future agricultural policy will aim to reduce the environmental impact of dairying. By choosing to lower concentrate usage and protein content, farmers can increase nitrogen use efficiency and reduce N losses.

Brian Garry is based at the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Co Cork

Indo Farming