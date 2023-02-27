Farming

How to make the most of the precious resources in your yard

Spreading slurry – in the right places, at the right time and in the right amounts – can save a lot of money. And it’s sustainable

Out and about: Shay Ryan on his farm at Rochestown, Co Wexford. Photos: Patrick Browne Expand
Useful advice: Shay Ryan with his advisor Kay O’Connell

Shay Ryan

I no longer view slurry as a waste but a valuable resource. For me, slurry is one way I can farm sustainably, from an economic and environmental perspective.

Slurry went out on around half of the farm on January 22, applied with an umbilical system by my contractor. I have my own trailing shoe but used the contractor to save time and to save my roadways, gaps etc, by not travelling with tankers at that time of the year.

