How to increase farm yields by draining land in the right areas and in the right way

Draining a field or area of the farm will incur substantial capital investment. So the decision should be based on the potential for a return on the investment.

What are the benefits of improved drainage to a grassland farmer, especially to the farmer in the west of Ireland on difficult land in a high rainfall area?

Primarily, land drainage can increase yield and lower production costs and can result in an extended grazing season.

Surface damage by livestock can be reduced and trafficability/accessibility for machinery improved.

Drainage should result in a lower reliance on supplementary feedstuffs and a reduced disease risk to livestock, and it should increase the utilisation and availability of N in soil.

Return on investment

To generate a return on investment, target the areas of the farm with best potential for improvement and production.

Targeting the silage area on the farm for land drainage and reseeding where required can in the long term substantially reduce production costs on drystock farms.

Growing silage on the driest, best-drained fields on the farm improves the quality, and the ability to extend the grazing season. Silage fields are usually the areas that can be targeted for grazing at the shoulders of the year.

Where these fields have been properly drained, reseeded and subsequently well managed, the ryegrass content is normally quite high. This will result in more grass available for grazing in spring and autumn, and extended grazing can be achieved due to better underfoot conditions and drier fields.

When silage ground is grazed in spring, yield may be slightly reduced, but quality can be increased dramatically when dead leaf material is removed from the sward.

Land drainage can also facilitate the targeted early application of slurry to silage ground, which can be a substantial saving on chemical fertiliser requirements and also improve yields.

Ground conditions often dictate how early silage can be cut. This is evident in the range of cutting dates as we move from the south-east to the north-west of the country. In general the earlier the cutting date, the better the silage quality.

Comparing a 75DMD silage to a more common 67DMD silage found on many drystock farms, this equates to an additional 360kg of concentrates, or €100 required for the average weanling over a 120-day housing period to achieve 0.6kg of growth rate per day.

Every day at grass in spring will give almost twice the equivalent winter weight gain and a saving of almost €1 per day per weanling where silage is below average quality.

For land drainage to be cost-effective, it must result in a longer grazing season and lead to a substantial improvement in silage quality. It should also result in higher yields so that a lot more grass is produced from the area drained to justify the investment.

You should target the areas on the farm with the best potential for production. Some fields may only require a small bit of remedial drainage work and not a full-scale drainage plan.

For many lower- to medium-stock farms, improving the drainage and yields on a proportion will increase stock-carrying capacity. The same animals can now be carried on a lesser area.

This can free up less productive areas for forestry or future environmental schemes such as peatland rewetting and add to overall farm income.

Drier, more aerated soils have less losses as result of denitrification and also have an increased rate of nitrogen mineralisation, increasing the availability of soil organic N.

Well-limed soils at optimum pH have the potential to release around 150kg of N per Ha per year for plant growth.

Drainage can also increase the utilisation and availability of N in the soil. The losses from surface run-off can be reduced by reducing soil compaction as part of the drainage plan.

How to go about draining

The Teagasc drainage manual outlines the planning, implementation and costs associated with land drainage. In summary it states that no drainage work should be carried out before the drainage characteristics of the soil are established by a site and soil test pit investigation.

Two types of drainage system exist: a groundwater drainage system and a shallow drainage system. The design of the system depends on the drainage characteristics of the soil.

Deciding between the two type essentially comes down to whether or not a permeable layer is present (at a workable depth) that will allow the flow of water with relative ease. If such a layer is evident, a piped drain system at that depth is likely to be effective.

If no such layer is found during soil test pit investigations, it will be necessary to improve the drainage capacity of the soil. This involves a disruption technique such as moling, gravel moling or subsoiling in tandem with collector drains.

Drains are not effective unless they are placed in a free-draining soil layer, or complementary measures (mole drainage, subsoiling) are used to improve soil drainage capacity.

If water is not moving through the soil in one or other of these two ways, the water table will not be lowered. Outfall level must not dictate the drainage system depth. If a free-draining layer is present, it must be utilised.

Drain pipes should always be used for drains longer than 30m. If these get blocked it is a drainage stone and not a drainage pipe issue.

Drainage stone should not be filled to the top of the field trench except for very limited conditions (the bottom of an obvious hollow). Otherwise it is an extremely expensive way of collecting little water.

Most of the stone being used for land drainage today is too big. Clean aggregate in the 10-40 mm (0.4-1.5 inch) grading band should be used.

Generally you get what you pay for. Subsoiling is not effective unless a shallow impermeable layer is being broken or field drains have been installed prior to the operation. Otherwise it will not have any long-term effect and may do more harm than good.

Most land drainage systems are poorly maintained. Open drains should be clean and as deep as possible, and field drains feeding into them should be regularly rodded or jetted.

In a lot of cases the blockage may be not that far from the outlet and may result fr,om a smearing or pipe bending at the outlet. This sometimes occurs when maintenance works to existing open drains are being carried out.

The cost of drainage can range from €400 to €1400 per acre for a shallow drainage system depending on the site, and in most cases there are additional reseeding costs. It’s expensive, but it can be cost-effective in the long-term, compared to land purchase or rental outlays.

Prior to under taking any on farm drainage, consult the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations guide for farmers, available on the Department website.

If you intend to undertake land drainage works that exceed 15 hectares, or are within or may effect a proposed NHA or a nature reserve, or may have a significant effect on the environment, screening by the Department is required.