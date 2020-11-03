Farming

How to increase farm yields by draining land in the right areas and in the right way

Cash flow: Land drainage can increase yield and result in an extended grazing seasons Expand

Cash flow: Land drainage can increase yield and result in an extended grazing seasons

Tom Coll

Draining a field or area of the farm will incur substantial capital investment. So the decision should be based on the potential for a return on the investment.

What are the benefits of improved drainage to a grassland farmer, especially to the farmer in the west of Ireland on difficult land in a high rainfall area? Primarily, land drainage can increase yield and lower production costs and can result in an extended grazing season.
