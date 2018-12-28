How to improve conception rates using sexed semen

Farmers need to be more dedicated to observing the onset of heat when using sexed semen for it to pay off, new research shows.

Farmers need to be more dedicated to observing the onset of heat when using sexed semen for it to pay off, new research shows.

Timing of artificial insemination is critical, and farmers need to be much more dedicated to observing the onset of heat when using sexed semen, according to Teagasc Researcher Stephen Butler, speaking at the recent National Dairy Conference.

A recent Teagasc conducted study found sexed semen to have a relative conception rate of 76pc compared to conventional semen, according to Stephen. However, if the onset of heat was more strictly observed and the timing of AI was closer to the time of ovulation, this could improve conception rates.

A field trial using lactating dairy cows was conducted in 2018 to compare the fertility performance of conventional semen versus sexed semen (sexed ULTRA 4M).

The conception rate was 59.9pc for conventional semen and 45.5pc for sexed semen, resulting in a relative conception rate of 76pc (sexed semen compared to conventional), according to the Moorepark based Researcher.

In the study, ten bulls were identified to produce conventional and sex-sorted semen straws. Of the 10 bulls, four were located in a bull stud at nearby the sorting laboratory.

In Ireland six bulls were selected for inclusion in the trial, with ejaculates being directly transported from the Irish bull stud to the lab in the UK, roughly a six door to door trip, according to Stephen.

