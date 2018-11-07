Allocating a dry period of over four weeks in between lactations for cows increases subsequent lactation yield by up to 25pc, according to Teagasc Dairy Advisor Mark O’Sullivan.

How to get up to 25pc more from your cow in the next lactation

The importance of the dry off period can’t be stressed enough, it gives both the cow and farmer time to prepare for the next lactation during a well-deserved break said the Cork-based advisor at a recent Cell Check event.

“The cows have gone through a marathon the past year with everything that came with the weather. They need the rest period to recover and to be ready to produce again for the next lactation,” Mark explained at the event held in Clonakilty Agricultural College.

The dry period allows the cow to:

1. Increase body condition score for calving;

2. Regenerate mammary tissue; and,

3. To optimise the benefits of hormonal changes that occur around the time of calving.

A dry period of over 60 days is recommended by Teagasc for spring-calving cows. A longer dry period is normally required by first-time calvers and cows in poor condition (body condition score, BCS of <2.75) at the dry-off to ensure that they calve down at the advised BCS of 3.25.