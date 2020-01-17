How to get to grips with the scourge of calf scour

There are several causes, most of which are infectious, and they include bacteria, viruses and parasites. Most calf scour is transmitted by the 'faecal-oral route' where calves become infected from oral contact with the faeces of other calves, from the calf environment/calf pen and other calves, but also via feeding utensils, trailers, clothing/boots or any mechanism that allows the calf contact with the infected faeces. Calf scour is readily recognisable, and the symptoms vary, with severity progressing from bright and alert to depressed with varying degrees of dehydration (noted by sunken eye).

Calf scour refers to watery or custard-like faeces that results when the guts are damaged and normal function is lost, leading to loss of salts and water.

Calf scour is still a common cause of disease and death in calves. Diarrhoea and pneumonia are the leading causes of death in calves pre-weaning.

Depending on the level of dehydration, calves become weak and sometimes collapsed. Mortality can be high; calves are more likely to be more severely affected if they have mixed infections, such as rotavirus and cryptosporidium. Insufficient colostrum management and inadequate hygiene are the major risk factors for development of calf scours.

Background

Cryptosporidium parvum is a highly infectious disease of humans and is especially dangerous for young children, immune-compromised individuals and the elderly. Humans become infected through contact with infected animals and through ingestion of contaminated food and water.

The utmost hygiene should be practised when dealing with these calves. Farmers should wash their hands, and change their clothes and footwear after handling sick calves. Children and immune-compromised adults should not care for sick calves.

Farmers should comply with all regulations on slurry and run-off water from animal buildings to ensure a clean water supply for their families and the general public.

DIAGNOSIS

You cannot tell the cause of the scour by how it looks. Speak to your vet - there are rapid test kits for faecal samples available for immediate diagnosis. Submit faecal samples (taken from the calf not the floor) from untreated scouring calves (in sterile containers) in the early stages of a disease outbreak to your vet or laboratory to confirm the results of the quick test. Take dead calves to get a post-mortem examination. Although the treatment approach for most scours is similar - mostly based around fluids - if more than one animal is scouring, or your usual approach is not working, infection can build up very quickly and spread rapidly so an early, effective diagnosis helps with control.

Treatment

Scouring suckler calves and their dams should be separated from other calves and their mothers in a well-bedded pen well away from healthy cohorts. Give two extra feeds (two litres each) per day of a good-quality oral rehydration solution when the calf starts scouring and while scouring persists.

These should be given separately from the milk feeds. It is safe to give these fluids by stomach tube, assuming farmers are competent and confident with the technique. Continue to offer scouring calves normal amounts of milk or milk replacer as long as they want to drink. Do not feed diluted milk to calves.

Continue to feed with milk or good quality milk replacer. Milk or milk replacer should not be stomach-tubed, as it will not be properly digested and this can lead to the build-up of acids in the rumen and damage the ruminal wall. Your vet will be able to advise based on the farm diagnosis.

For example, products such as halofuginone lactate (Halocur) can be given to calves with cryptosporidium scour, but it cannot be given to very sick, dehydrated calves as it may be toxic. Calves with coccidiosis will need to be treated with products such as diclazuril (Vecoxan) or toltrazuril (Baycox). It is very useful to know the diagnosis as there are some treatments that can be used as preventatives also, which may help in the outbreak scenario.

ANTIBIOTICS

Antibiotics don't work against parasites and viruses that most often are responsible for scour. They should be used by injection form only, if the calf is very sick, or if it has a temperature outside the normal range of 38.5 to 39.5°C.

WHEN SHOULD I CALL THE VET?

A scouring calf should be seen by your vet if: It refuses to drink for several feeds in one day; It is down or very weak; It has sunken eyes; Its temperature is outside the normal range.

The information for this article was supplied by Animal Health Ireland and Teagasc





Reducing infection risks and maximising calf immunity

Reduce Infection Pressure

Maintain strict standards of hygiene throughout calf rearing; this includes the calving pen, calf pens/calf housing and bedding.

Provide adequate bedding and replace regularly.

Ensure strict hygiene with feeding equipment.

Raise feeding and water troughs off the floor by 75cm.

House new-born calves in individual pens and then move to small age-matched groups; avoid mixing of calves of different age ranges.

Feed the youngest calf on the farm first and work through to oldest; handle/feed sick calves after finishing handling the healthy ones.

Have a hospital/isolation facility.

Wash hands, change clothes and footwear after handling sick calves.

Thoroughly clean and disinfect calving and calf pens with a disinfectant effective against C. parvum and ideally leave free of animals for 3-4 months before the next calving season.

Review the adequacy of calf housing - in terms of ability to thoroughly clean, drainage, space etc.

Maximise Immunity

Ensure colostrum management is excellent - ensure calf gets three litres of high-quality colostrum in the first two hours of life; do not leave this to chance.

If in doubt, colostrum quality can be tested using a Brix refractometer - acceptable levels of antibody in order to acceptably feed to a calf should be more than 22pc. In addition, the success of passive transfer of immunity can be assessed by your vet using a blood test on the calf.

Hygiene is important in colostrum collection: storage and delivery and can have an effect on success of passive transfer of immunity to the calf.

Good stockmanship to identify, isolate and treat cases of disease early.

Maintain calf on an adequate level of nutrition to help fight disease - an adequate amount of whole milk or good quality milk replacer.

Try to follow a consistent calf management routine, feeding at the same time each day etc.

Minimise stress associated with disbudding/dehorning.

