How to calculate the optimum number of replacement heifers required for your dairy enterprise

Every farmer should have an idea of the number of heifer calves they wish to see on the ground in spring 2024 Expand

Every farmer should have an idea of the number of heifer calves they wish to see on the ground in spring 2024

Over the past few years there has been an increased focus on improving the beef traits of the non-replacement calves produced from the national dairy herd.

The key recommendations include using sexed semen, using more beef AI, using the dairy beef index to choose bulls and only generating enough heifers to meet your replacement requirements. But how many replacement heifers are required on your farm?

