How this Meath farmer cut chemical N use by 49kg/ha without affecting production

As I write this final article from my farm, I have just come in from the parlour where 3-4 units couldn’t be used because of the frost this morning.

It underlines the impact of the weather on farming at every turn. Luckily we are only milking once a day at the moment; we will milk just two rows until January 5 and then dry off. It will be good to get a break for a few weeks to re-charge the batteries before calving starts again at the end of January.

I am very happy with the progress made this year to reduce our reliance on chemical fertiliser. I was always concerned that I would lose production and profitability if I reduced chemical N.

However, working closely with my advisors Owen McPartland and Niamh Lynch and trusting the research, I have managed to drop chemical N use by 49kg/ha in 2022, compared to 2021, but I have held production.

It is predicted that we will finish at 500kg of milk solids per cow by the end of the year, compared to 487kg MS in 2021. Owen tells me they can still do more.

Grass grown in 2022 was 12.5t DM/ha, down 0.9t DM/ha, but I reckon a lot of that is due to the drought in the main grazing season.

Regardless of what fertiliser you spread, if you don’t have moisture, you won’t grow grass. Mitigating against these drought conditions is something we will need to look at more closely over the next few years because it looks like we are going to see more of them.

For me, it may mean producing high-quality bales, not so much for the shoulders of the year but to fill the gaps in summer. Also, I reckon my pre-grazing covers were too low.

Mike Dineen spoke at the Teagasc Dairy Conference about optimum pre-grazing covers of 1400-1600kg DM/ha to get the most from grass in terms of dry matter and energy intake.

​When I came home I checked mine on Pasturebase and they were too low, particularly through the main grazing season.

Average pre-grazing yields for the mid-season were 1128kg DM/ha. This will affect intake as well as the total yield of those paddocks.

I had been concerned that the clover paddocks reseeded in 2021 didn’t perform but when we looked at the Pasturebase data, I was pleasantly surprised. Grass yield on the 2021 reseeded clover paddocks was 12.7t DM, with just 54kg N/ha compared to 12.8t DM on the grass-only swards receiving 232kg N/ha.

Progress has been achieved in reducing my reliance on chemical N by making sure soil fertility is optimised. I spread 360t of lime this year — an average of 3.2t/ha — and I wasn’t starting from a low base.

Lime is really important to me and it’s the starting point (and a cheap start) to reducing my reliance on N.

I got my slurry analysed last spring to help me make informed decisions as to how best to use it. It analysed at 4.7 units of N per 1,000 gallons.

This compares to 9-10 units for the whole group of Lakeland Signpost farmers.

I was applying 3,000 gallons of slurry, supplying just 15 units of N. I now know I need to top this up with chemical N to achieve 23 units/ac.

I put in new hedgerows in 2022 to improve the biodiversity on the farm and I will do more in 2023. But I will approach it differently:. I will get it done before calving starts and get a contractor to do it, rather than doing it incorrectly myself.

For example, I didn’t use a membrane around the plants so I ran into the problem of having to physically weed around the area.

On a more general note, I feel there is no financial incentive to improve biodiversity on my farm and this needs to be considered if it is something farmers are going to do over the next few years.

Dermot Heaney farms at Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath