How the goalposts are changing for dairy farmers

8 key changes dairy farmers need to be aware of

Eight key changes dairy farmers need to be aware of

Close

Eight key changes dairy farmers need to be aware of

Eight key changes dairy farmers need to be aware of

Getty Images

Eight key changes dairy farmers need to be aware of

John Greaney

While Covid-19 has challenged us all throughout the past 12 months, dairy farmers will face a new challenge in 2021 - trying to improve the sustainability on their farms.

Whether farmers like it or not, the Irish dairy industry is entering a new era with greater focus being placed on the environment. Furthermore, EU and national Government policies are asking more of dairy farmers in the sustainability area.

The requirement to improve sustainability will require a reduction in nutrient loss to water, a reduction in both greenhouse gases (GHG) and ammonia emissions and improvements in habitats for biodiversity. Key actions to be undertaken will be guided by both the Teagasc GHG and ammonia marginal abatement cost curves (MACCs) and will include:

