How sustainability reports are pointing farmers in the right direction

Signpost demonstration dairy farmers are being issued with their sustainability reports for the baseline year for the programme, 2021.

This provides a full suite of environmental metrics for their farm including total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, GHG emissions per kg of milk produced, GHG emissions per ha as well as ammonia emissions per farm, nitrogen use efficiency and phosphorus use efficiency.

Farmers will get information on the progress they are making in adopting the key technologies required to reduce emissions including use of protected urea, use of LESS, and decreasing chemical N use.

It is hard to change what you don’t measure so this information will allow these farmers to track their progress as they look to reduce their emissions over the next few years.

On average, each Signpost dairy farm generated 988t CO2eq GHG in 2021 — higher than the national average of 614t (NFS, 2021). This reflects the average scale of these Signpost farms.

Over the coming years, it’s the change in this figure that will be significant in terms of meeting a 25pc reduction target.

In terms of carbon footprint, these 45 Signpost dairy farms generated 0.93kg CO2eq per kg FPCM, using the life cycle assessment or LCA approach, compared to 1.06kg for the typical dairy farmer. The 2030 target is to reduce this to 0.70kg.

Milk solids production per cow for the Signpost farms is above average, as is the herd EBI. Their emissions per hectare is 10.4t CO2eq/ha.

Ammonia emissions were on average 4.5t per farm for these dairy farms.

Fertiliser nitrogen usage is slightly above average (197kgN/ha), but so too is average stocking rate. There is scope for improvement in nitrogen use efficiency (NUE), which stood at 28pc, on average, in 2021.

These farmers have adopted the key mitigation strategies of protected urea usage (40pc of total nitrogen spread in 2021).

They are making better use of cattle slurry by applying 92pc of the slurry with LESS equipment, and 80pc of the slurry applied in spring in 2021.

Low-emission slurry spreading

These environmental metrics are the new key performance indicators (KPIs) that all farmers will need to get familiar with over the next few years.

A new sustainability digital platform will be launched next year which will allow farmers to ‘know their number’ and develop a plan to reduce emissions on their farm. We will hear more about this over the coming months.

There is a range in total GHG emissions across the 45 Signpost farms, and while not shown here it is related to herd size and size of farm.

The chart in the top right shows that just five farms are above the NFS average carbon footprint, but that the majority are below average.

This tells us that although the farms produce more total GHG emissions than the NFS average, they are more efficient, resulting in a lower carbon footprint.

Also, it holds out the potential for moving the average for this group, and for all farmers to the left, towards the level of performance being achieved by some of the Signpost farmers.

The Signpost dairy farms had a very similar level of nitrogen use efficiency to the typical dairy farmer in 2021, but what is noteworthy in the bottom left graph is the number of Signpost farmers who are achieving higher levels of nitrogen use efficiency, with one third exceeding 30pc.

And finally, this group of dairy farmers have largely adopted the mitigation technology of protected urea usage, but once again the range is noteworthy, with considerable progress potential on a lot of farms.