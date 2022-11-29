Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How sustainability reports are pointing farmers in the right direction

Baseline data will enable farmers to track progress on emissions and compare with national averages

Metrics: Farmers will get information on the progress they are making in adopting the key technologies required to reduce emissions including use of protected urea, use of LESS, and decreasing chemical N use. Photo: Owen Breslin Expand
How the Signpost farms are performing Expand
Low-emission slurry spreading Expand

Close

Metrics: Farmers will get information on the progress they are making in adopting the key technologies required to reduce emissions including use of protected urea, use of LESS, and decreasing chemical N use. Photo: Owen Breslin

Metrics: Farmers will get information on the progress they are making in adopting the key technologies required to reduce emissions including use of protected urea, use of LESS, and decreasing chemical N use. Photo: Owen Breslin

How the Signpost farms are performing

How the Signpost farms are performing

Low-emission slurry spreading

Low-emission slurry spreading

/

Metrics: Farmers will get information on the progress they are making in adopting the key technologies required to reduce emissions including use of protected urea, use of LESS, and decreasing chemical N use. Photo: Owen Breslin

Teagasc Signpost team

Signpost demonstration dairy farmers are being issued with their sustainability reports for the baseline year for the programme, 2021.

This provides a full suite of environmental metrics for their farm including total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, GHG emissions per kg of milk produced, GHG emissions per ha as well as ammonia emissions per farm, nitrogen use efficiency and phosphorus use efficiency.

Most Watched

Privacy