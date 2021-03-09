How spring reseeding can help grow your farm profits

Reseeding will increase the overall productivity of the farm, allowing a greater proportion of the animal feed to come from grazed grass. PHOTO: Roger Jones

Spring offers the best opportunity for reseeding. Increasing soil temperatures and usually adequate rainfall promote good sward establishment.

Spring reseeding also means that there is plenty of opportunity to apply post-emergence spray for weed control and to achieve a number of grazings before closing for the winter period.

A good establishment is key factor in achieving longevity from the reseed. Swards reseeded in spring will have similar, or even greater, total herbage production in the year of reseeding compared to old permanent pasture.

Establishing white clover in a spring reseed is more reliable than in autumn due to the stability of soil temperatures in late spring.

Moorepark research shows that old permanent pasture produces, on average, 3 t DM/ha/year less than perennial ryegrass dominated swards.

Old permanent pasture is up to 25pc less responsive to available nutrients and fertiliser such as nitrogen than perennial ryegrass dominated swards, so nutrient use efficiency is lower.

The increase in herbage production is generally seen in spring and autumn; the shoulders of the year. Grass quality and grass utilisation are generally greater in swards with high perennial ryegrass content compared to old permanent pasture.

Reseeding is also the best opportunity to introduce white clover on your farm. Since 2020 it is a requirement of all derogation farmers to incorporate white clover in to new reseeds.

Selecting paddocks for reseeding

Usually paddocks most suited for reseeding are those on the farm that have low levels of production. Measuring farm cover weekly will help to identify those. They are generally the paddocks with the lowest perennial ryegrass content and due to poor levels of production have the fewest grazings each year.

Soil fertility

It is important to get soil fertility right when reseeding. Plants need an adequate supply of nutrients for establishment and growth. Target soil pH of at least 6.3 on mineral soils and 5.5 for peat soils. Soil P and K indexes must be at 3.

Reseeding method

There are many reseeding methods available. Once done correctly they are all effective Choose the one best suited to your farm.

Ploughing Avoid ploughing too deep (>15 cm) as this can bury the top (most fertile) layer of soil. Use a land leveller to develop a fine, firm and level seedbed. If the seedbed is cloddy and loose, will be buried too deep and will not germinate.

Discing and One-pass Aim for two or three passes of the disc harrow in angled directions to break the sod and turn up enough soil to form a seedbed. Forward speed must not be excessive as it can lead to rough, uneven seedbeds.

Final pass with a power harrow that can also be fitted with a seed box to till and sow with a ‘One-pass’. Use shallow surface cultivation with a rotary power harrow to produce a seedbed with seed sown using an air seeder attached to the power harrow.

Direct Drill This can be a difficult environment for seeds to establish in as there is no soil cultivation. A slight ‘cut’ in the ground will allow more seed/soil contact, although results can be variable.

Rolling

Rolling is very important for both full reseeding and minimum cultivation to ensure seed to ensure seed-soil contact for seed germination and sward establishment.

Seed selection and sowing rate

Use the DAFM Recommended List and Pasture Profit Index to select cultivars. Varieties on the recommended list have been evaluated across years and sites in Ireland.

Key points to consider are to have a maximum of three to four varieties of grass in the mix and a heading date range of less than seven days. The minimum inclusion of any individual grass cultivar should be 3kg.

Select medium leaved white clover varieties sown at 3.5–5kg/ha for cattle-grazed swards, and small-leaved white clover cultivars sown at 5–6kg/ha for sheep grazed swards.

Post-sowing management

Weeds in new reseeds are best controlled by applying the herbicide before the first grazing when grass is at the two to three leaf stage, and docks and chickweed are at the seedling stage. When clover is included in the sward a clover safe herbicide must be used. There are currently no clover-safe herbicides available for use in new lays.

When over-sowing clover into existing grass swards, it may be better to control established weeds before over-sowing, but it is important to consider the residue time from application of the spray to over-sowing the clover as it can vary from one to four months. All pesticide users should comply with the regulations as outlined in the Sustainable Use Directive (SUD).

Reseeded swards should be grazed as soon as the grass plants’ roots are strong enough to withstand grazing (i.e. the root stays anchored in the ground when pulled).

Early grazing is important to allow light to the base of the sward to encourage tillering and clover establishment.

The first grazing of a new reseed should be at a pre-grazing yield of 700 – 1,000kg DM/ha followed by frequent grazing at light pre-grazing yields (1,000-1,400kg DM/ha) during the first year post-establishment. If possible, avoid closing reseeded swards for silage in their first year.

Deirdre Hennessy is a research officer at the Teagasc, Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Co. Cork.

