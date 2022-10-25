How contract rearing can be a win-win for dairy and beef farmers

Back in 2007, it was suggested that contract rearing of dairy heifers was only economically viable for the top third of spring milk producers.

The National Dairy Conference that year heard from Teagasc specialists that this was simply because of their higher net margin per hectare. Such farms were already highly stocked, and moving the heifers off made economic sense.

A lot has changed in the dairy sector in the past 15 years, and many dairy farmers are now asking themselves if they can afford not to consider the system.

At a recent farm walk in Galway on the topic, Teagasc collaborative farming specialist Gordon Peppard detailed the key benefits of the system to both the dairy farmer and the rearer.

He outlined that for dairy farmers, the basic rationale for off-loading dairy heifers remains the same: replacing a lower margin replacement heifer enterprise with a higher margin dairy enterprise; the land vacated by the heifer is now occupied by a dairy cow.

The pressures on dairy farmers to consider using a contract rearer have increased.

The whole issue of nitrates regulations and the future of the derogation is never far from many dairy farmers’ minds these days.

“Some farmers with the higher banding of cows may have to reduce cow numbers to stay within the regulations,” said Mr Peppard.

“That’s maybe reducing their output. Once dairy farmers get cow numbers up, a lot of them don’t like coming back down with numbers. So maybe instead of getting rid of a dairy cow, we’d be able to move heifers off-farm and we better keep our dairy cows.”

The cost of leasing land is another important factor making contract rearing more attractive.

“Again, with the nitrates banding, people may need to take on additional land to keep the same number of cows,” said Mr Peppard.

“That’s quite difficult, particularly in dairy areas. If you’re lucky enough to get it, you will be paying €300-400-500/ac/year.”

Access to labour is another aspect sparking a renewed interest in contract rearing. As one dairy farmer put it on the walk, “the work has to be done by someone anyway”.

Mr Peppard said that by utilising a contract rearer, dairy farmers are not just bringing in the land, they’re bringing in labour, and facilities like calf-rearing sheds, slurry storage, silage storage and cubicle space.

Of course, it’s not only the dairy farmer that must benefit by adopting the system, it must also make sense for the rearer too.

“We’re not trying to push any other drystock systems aside, we’re only trying to let people know that this is an alternative enterprise, and very often, it can complement an existing farm enterprise,” said Mr Peppard.

“Some farmers doing sucklers maybe don’t want to increase the suckler cows any more, but may have scope to increase stocking rate or increase output. And maybe this is an enterprise that can complement a suckler or beef enterprise.”

Contract rearing, he said, can be profitable.

“We all know beef prices are good at the moment. But on the flip side of that, concentrate and fertiliser prices are quite high.

“The great thing about contract heifer rearing is that it’s a very balanced cash flow: you know exactly every month what’s going to come in, and you have a fair idea of what’s going to go out.”

​Ultimately, the economics will dictate whether contract rearing makes sense for an individual farmer’s system.

While Mr Peppard said Teagasc are not ‘price setters’, the organisation does give interested parties guidelines on where costs are at.

“It’s up to the contract heifer rearer and the dairy farmer to work it out after that,” he said. The reason we’re not setting a price is that all arrangements are very individual. No one size fits all.

“If you’re in Leitrim and you have a six-month winter, it’s a very different scenario where you’re in Wexford or Kilkenny with maybe a 12-16 week winter.

“And maybe there are situations where the dairy farmer is supplying milk replacers. Maybe he’s supplying vaccination. Maybe he’s doing the AI.

“So we cannot give a generic cost per contract heifer reared. Everyone needs to know their own costs.

“Rearers must cover their variable and fixed costs. On top of that, they need a reward for land, labour, facilities and management.

“What we’re saying here is that variable costs, whether they are paid by the contract rearer or the dairy farmer.

“The facilities, the land and the labour is what the contract rearer needs to be paid for.”

Read More

‘If weight targets aren’t met in a contract rearing deal, it’s game over’

Contract-rearing agreements are more likely to break down over heifers not hitting their target weights than price issues, Teagasc dairy advisor Michael Donoghue has warned.

From the point of view of the dairy farmer, the most important thing is that the heifer calves are on target weight in the first week of February, he said.

“If an animal isn’t heavy enough on a beef farm, you can kill her two weeks later, three weeks later or a month later. It’s not the end of the world.

“However, from a dairy farmer’s point of view… exaggerating a little bit, it is the end of the world,” he said, adding that cows that calve late never reach their genetic potential.

“Calving cannot slip to March. You’ll have her in your herd for the next five years. If she starts late. She’s gone for the rest of her life.

“I have had dairy farmers who have exited contract-rearing agreements because weight targets weren’t being met.

“That’s a red line from a dairy farmer’s point of view.

“If the targets aren’t being met it’s game over. Everything else is totally beside the point. It is that simple. It’s non-negotiable.”

Roughly speaking and depending on breed, Mr Donoghue said a 40kg calf needs to reach around 600kg mature weight.

“So between birth and calving 24 months later, we need to put on around 550kg roughly. We have 700 days to do it. That’s 0.8kg weight gain per day.

“It’s very, very, achievable on the basis that we don’t lose two or three or four months with flat weight gains.”

Poor-quality silage or poor grassland management were the key issues that could hold heifers back, Mr Donoghue said.

“Over the course of the winter, we need them to average about 0.6/kg/day. When they go out to grass, then they can take a step on and push on to 1kg/day,” he said.

Read More

‘I’ve been calving since 1974, and I’d had enough of the night shift’

Billy Gilmore went to his first farm walk in 1974 on a bicycle; 48 years on, he says the principles of good farm management remain largely the same.

What has changed radically, however, in the intervening years has been his farming enterprise.

Billy, who farms outside Tuam in Co Galway, is one of Ireland’s pioneering contract heifer rearers, and recently held a farm walk detailing the benefits and challenges of the system.

Having kept suckler cows principally, as well as sheep and tillage enterprises for most of his farming career, a number of factors influenced his switch to contract heifer rearing in 2017.

“I’m 64 years of age. I’ve been lambing and calving cows since 1974, and I suppose I’ve had enough of the night shift,” he says. “This being a fragmented farm, it wasn’t simple either.”

The docility of the dairy animals is another key reason Billy took a chance on the enterprise.

“Seven years ago, I got tossed around by a Limousin suckler cow. I realised I wasn’t as lively to get away as I used to be,” he says.

In Billy’s system, some heifers come in June as reared calves while others arrive as weanlings in September or October.

Billy supplies the land, labour and management. He takes care of vet call-outs and does the TB test. He also observes the heifers for heat and AIs them himself.

His dairy farmer clients provide transport for the heifers to and from the farm, as well as vaccines, AI straws and scanning and dosing. Notably, in Billy’s system, the dairy farmer also supplies any concentrates that might be needed.

“I settled on this structure over the years,” says Billy. “I learned the hard way. My first experience, I was paid a flat rate and I put in the meal.

“However, the calves came in very bad condition and I was faced with putting in a lot of meal to get them to their target weight. The advice was to feed 4kg of concentrates per head per day, and it was swallowing up most the payment I was getting.”

Billy learned that in arrangements where he doesn’t buy the meal, the calves are generally better looked after before they arrive on his farm.

“It concentrates the mind, rather than a dairy farmer saying ‘these few calves haven’t been looked after, so we’ll throw them over to Billy Gilmore and he will buy the meal and improve them’,” he says.

“If the calf doesn’t get a good start, I am at nothing. If the calf comes in good shape, she won’t need meal. If she comes in bad shape, the meal will need to come in the road after her.”

Breeding is Billy’s busiest time of the year, but he finds it “all right”.

“It’s generally the last week of April, and into May. At that point, the days are good and long. There are three or four busy weeks there, but I just compare it to lambing my 200 ewes at the end of February…you’d be exhausted from the first week of April, you’d be out 24/7 sometimes.

“So I don’t mind,” he says, explaining that, more often than not, he observes the heifers four times a day during the breeding season.

“It’s just a couple weeks, but it is a nice time of the year,” he says.

Asked how he chooses his clients, Billy says he knew his current clients before he took them on board, but advises farmers to do a bit of homework before taking on a client.

Like many livestock systems, good grassland management is key to success in contract rearing, and Billy says his success on this front is no secret.

“I went to my first farm walk in 1974 on a bike. We heard about lime, soil fertility and paddocks. That hasn’t changed since 1974,” he says. “The idea of grazing for three days and growing for three weeks hasn’t changed either and I’m not doing anything different than that.”