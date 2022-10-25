Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How contract rearing can be a win-win for dairy and beef farmers

Sending heifers off-farm allows dairy farmers to keep cow numbers higher, while the rearer gets a balanced cash-flow for work that can complement a beef or suckler enterprise

Attractive option: The pressures on dairy farmers to consider using a contract rearer have increased Expand
Teagasc's George Peppard Expand
Billy Gilmore and his wife Ann on their farm near Tuam Expand
Dairy calves being contract reared Expand
'From the point of view of the dairy farmer, the most important thing is that the heifer calves are on target weight in the first week of February' Expand
Michael Donoghue Expand
The costs of contract rearing Expand

Close

Attractive option: The pressures on dairy farmers to consider using a contract rearer have increased

Attractive option: The pressures on dairy farmers to consider using a contract rearer have increased

Teagasc's George Peppard

Teagasc's George Peppard

Billy Gilmore and his wife Ann on their farm near Tuam

Billy Gilmore and his wife Ann on their farm near Tuam

Dairy calves being contract reared

Dairy calves being contract reared

'From the point of view of the dairy farmer, the most important thing is that the heifer calves are on target weight in the first week of February'

'From the point of view of the dairy farmer, the most important thing is that the heifer calves are on target weight in the first week of February'

Michael Donoghue

Michael Donoghue

The costs of contract rearing

The costs of contract rearing

/

Attractive option: The pressures on dairy farmers to consider using a contract rearer have increased

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Back in 2007, it was suggested that contract rearing of dairy heifers was only economically viable for the top third of spring milk producers.

The National Dairy Conference that year heard from Teagasc specialists that this was simply because of their higher net margin per hectare. Such farms were already highly stocked, and moving the heifers off made economic sense.

Most Watched

Privacy