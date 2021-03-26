Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Henry Walsh: Rainy-day fund should be a priority as we face a future full of unknowns

If a milk price rise does come to pass, save the extra income to mitigate against tougher times that lie around the corner

Ups and downs: Over the 12 months of the pandemic, fears of a price crash have been replaced by the hopes of a milk price rise, but there are longer-term concerns about falling incomes and rising input costs, says Henry Walsh. Photo: Clare Keogh Expand

Close

Ups and downs: Over the 12 months of the pandemic, fears of a price crash have been replaced by the hopes of a milk price rise, but there are longer-term concerns about falling incomes and rising input costs, says Henry Walsh. Photo: Clare Keogh

Ups and downs: Over the 12 months of the pandemic, fears of a price crash have been replaced by the hopes of a milk price rise, but there are longer-term concerns about falling incomes and rising input costs, says Henry Walsh. Photo: Clare Keogh

Ups and downs: Over the 12 months of the pandemic, fears of a price crash have been replaced by the hopes of a milk price rise, but there are longer-term concerns about falling incomes and rising input costs, says Henry Walsh. Photo: Clare Keogh

Henry Walsh

Overall we are finding 2021 to be an early spring, with good grass growth and grazing conditions.

Calving is almost complete, all the male dairy calves have been sold and the beef calves are going to local farms as soon as they are 10 days old.

Demand for Angus and Hereford calves has been excellent this year and I hope the buyers are rewarded for their work.

Most Watched

Privacy