Henry Walsh: Rainy-day fund should be a priority as we face a future full of unknowns

Overall we are finding 2021 to be an early spring, with good grass growth and grazing conditions.

Calving is almost complete, all the male dairy calves have been sold and the beef calves are going to local farms as soon as they are 10 days old.

Demand for Angus and Hereford calves has been excellent this year and I hope the buyers are rewarded for their work.

Our 17 Wagyu calves are also being born following AI last June at the request of our neighbour Joe here in Galway. Joe rears the cattle and when they mature at up to 36 months of age, he sells Wagyu burgers locally.

Wagyu or Kobe beef is a heavily marbled Japanese speciality that I became aware of years ago when the late Gerry Ryan brought his listeners’ attention to a Dublin restaurant charging €200 for a steak. This week I was reminded of that when I heard on the radio that a restaurant in Dublin was charging €90 for a takeaway Wagyu beef sandwich.

On a practical note the calves are born easily, with a gestation length similar to Angus, or a few days longer.

Calves at grass

We now have the oldest 70 replacement heifers on grass getting milk replacer from the 40-teat mobile milk tank.

I expect we will get the rest of our heifers out this week, which will more or less signal the end of calf rearing in the sheds for 2021.

This spring we were fortunate to get two Mountbellew/GMIT students, one for four weeks and the other for 12 weeks.

For the most part they worked different shifts, but their work ethic and application has been superb, leaving the workload during calving very comfortable.

I was responsible for the yard after 6pm, overseeing calving, recording, colostrum, on/off grazing etc.





Farm update

My son Enda did a grass walk last Tuesday and this showed an AFC of 725 kg/DM/ha or 182 per cow. Growth last week was 34 and demand is 42.

We are on target to finish the first rotation on April 6, and based on an average growth rate of 30 there will be a cover of 1200 on the first two paddocks by then, with AFC around 600.

This is where we want to be so the spring rotation planner and this year’s growth rates have got us there.

We will blanket-spread the MP with another 23 units, bringing us to 70 units /acre by April 1, including some LESS.

Based on current growth rates the MP will have grown an excellent 1.4 tonnes/Ha of grass by April 1. Today 96pc of the herd is calved producing 1.95kg/ms on 3kg of a 14pc ration.

We are starting to focus on the breeding season, with the herd scored on BCS and any cow behind target going on OAD.

The vet will be called to re-check any problem cows and in particular the 3pc of cows that had twins.





Contingency

This time last year we were very fearful of the impact Covid 19 would have on our lives.

While there has been a lot of progress in many regards, it still remains a huge risk.

Covid has most definitely not gone away but in the intervening 12 months the fears of a price crash have been replaced by the hopes of a milk price rise.

If this comes to pass I think the rainy-day fund should top dairy farmers’ list of priorities.

Looking to the future, there are a huge amount of unknowns, such as the debt every country is taking on to support its citizens, not to mention the outrageous inflation we are seeing in the price of oil, steel and fertiliser, to name a few.

Milk price and input costs fluctuate regularly, but rarely in our favour.

There are three possible actions to stabilise income: the co-op’s “fixed milk price schemes”; fixing the interest rate/repayments on any borrowings; and my preference, a contingency fund, because it gives greater overall flexibility.





Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran