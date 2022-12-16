Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -2.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Henry Walsh: Why you should make a New Year’s resolution to shorten the working day

The dairy sector is flourishing but it’s so important to look after our physical and mental wellbeing

Take care: Henry Walsh at his farm in Co. Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

Close

Take care: Henry Walsh at his farm in Co. Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Take care: Henry Walsh at his farm in Co. Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Take care: Henry Walsh at his farm in Co. Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh

This has been an exceptional year for dairy farmers, even though on our farm we grew 1,000 kg/ha less grass than our recent average.

The sector rose above the soaring cost of inputs. I wish I could understand how international milk markets soared to such stratospheric levels in the autumn.

Most Watched

Privacy