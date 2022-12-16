Henry Walsh: Why you should make a New Year’s resolution to shorten the working day

This has been an exceptional year for dairy farmers, even though on our farm we grew 1,000 kg/ha less grass than our recent average.

The sector rose above the soaring cost of inputs. I wish I could understand how international milk markets soared to such stratospheric levels in the autumn.

International consumers continue to place value on the health and nutritional benefits of milk, and world consumption is increasing by more than 1pc every year.

Remember all the concerns before the abolition of quotas that the world would be flooded with milk, leading to a collapse in Irish milk prices? Those fears have proven spectacularly unfounded.

Around us in Galway I am still seeing farmers converting to dairy from suckling and drystock as they strive to earn a better living from their farms.

I can’t see anything other than a continuing increase in national milk production.

The real challenge for dairy farmers going forward will not be from over-supply but from increased input costs, increased interest rates, labour availability and environmental considerations.

The latter are within our own control as we follow the Teagasc MACC, which will assist us in improving our soils. This will enable us to better target the nutrients required on our farms and reduce the amount of chemical fertiliser.

There has to be a balance: commercial farms must be allowed to produce the food required to feed a still growing world population while working in cooperation with the environment.

Knowledge transfer will be crucial on this journey to guide us as our farming methods evolve. We are in a new era where excess use or waste of resources such as fertiliser or slurry cannot be justified from an economic or environmental perspective on farms.

Here, the herd is now fully dry and the workload will drop for the next few weeks, allowing us to take it easy and enjoy the Christmas with family and friends.

However, I find this quiet period has gotten shorter over the last few years as we tend to milk a week longer into December, while short-gestation AI is resulting in a bigger percentage of early born calves in February.

Also, to reduce the workload in spring, IBR and Lepto vaccinations are now being done in January, and of course the profit monitor day.

Many of us need to manage our time better.

Teagasc has done good research on dairy farms, highlighting the importance of a start time and a finishing time to the working day, and how the milking interval can be reduced on farms while maintaining output.

Most dairy farms have reached the ambitious expansion targets set by themselves and encouraged by the government’s Food Vision 2020.

Perhaps it’s time to visualise the direction in which you want your farm to go for the next seven years and set your goals with that in mind?

Maybe make a New Year’s resolution to shorten the working day and consider employing more contractors or extra labour, maybe a local student?

It is so important to look after our physical and mental wellbeing; don’t forget to put farm safety as the highest priority.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran