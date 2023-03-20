Farming

Henry Walsh: Why we are cutting our stocking rate by 10pc

Unprecedented drop in milk price demands that we all approach the year with caution – and put realistic budgets in place

Downsizing: Henry Walsh is &lsquo;reducing concentrate and nitrogen usage per cow on the farm as we transition to a clover-based sward requiring less nitrogen&rsquo;. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

Downsizing: Henry Walsh is ‘reducing concentrate and nitrogen usage per cow on the farm as we transition to a clover-based sward requiring less nitrogen’. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh

Have we ever seen such a dramatic drop in the price of milk? Two 6c reductions is a serious reality check of where the markets are, just before the real milk production begins for the season.

Hopes of a second good year on the bounce have been quashed before we’ve even got out of the stalls.

