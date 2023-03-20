Henry Walsh: Why we are cutting our stocking rate by 10pc

Have we ever seen such a dramatic drop in the price of milk? Two 6c reductions is a serious reality check of where the markets are, just before the real milk production begins for the season.

Hopes of a second good year on the bounce have been quashed before we’ve even got out of the stalls.

This unprecedented price drop demands that we approach the year with caution, starting with putting realistic budgets in place and introducing care around any ambitious development plans we might be considering.

Capital expenditure always brings risk because borrowing is usually required, and unlike the last 10 or more years interest rates have increased substantially.

Extra slurry storage or rooftop solar would be desirable on most of our farms, particularly with the new TAMS, but caution should be exercised before investing.

One of the major threats we are facing this year is the partial loss of the Nitrates Derogation if it drops from 250kg/ha to 220kg/ha, which would automatically force a reduction in cows on most dairy farms.

Every farmer I know is following the latest ‘best practice’ guidelines, but they are unlikely to improve water quality in time, so we will be very lucky if the EPA-assembled figures move in our favour by September.

As always we must look at factors within our control, so we decided to reduce our stocking rate by almost 10pc in an effort to reduce risk. We did this for a number of reasons, including reducing concentrate and nitrogen usage per cow on the farm as we transition to a clover-based sward requiring less nitrogen.

This should help us comply with the new fertiliser register and our requirements under the EU Green Deal to reduce N use on farms and lower our footprint.

We are hoping to increase output of milk solids per cow, and reduce costs.

Clover is an integral part of our effort to improve the self-sufficiency of the farm, so we are going to focus even more on our re-seeding programme and hope the weather will be kinder to us than last year.

The results of our soil analysis have come back and while the readings have surprisingly dropped across the board, nearly all the platform is still index 3 or better and our pH is satisfactory, the importance of which cannot be overstated.

My son Enda has earmarked some older paddocks on the milking platform for a full re-seed and he has identified a few newer paddocks to over-sow with clover — some of which we seeded or overseeded in the last two years but still do not have enough clover present on them to operate a zero N regime from May onwards.

We will possibly do another field of multi-species for grazing on an out-farm but I got a bit of a shock this week with the amount of spear thistles emerging (the ones that grow from ground level this time of year to over a metre tall and wide and explode if you top them in July) in the fields sown to multi-species last year that could not get clover-safe spray.

On the farming front, ground conditions have changed dramatically after an outrageously good February. Over 90pc of the herd are calved, getting 3kg of ration daily and they are edging towards 2 kg/MS/day.

We introduced some silage for a few days with all the rain even though farm cover is good at 965kg/ha. Demand is now at 39 and growth was 19 last week.

We grazed 35pc of the MP in February, with 70pc by St Patrick’s Day, but we are now into our highest covers of over 2,000kg/ha, which will slow the herd down over the next week.

We have 45 units of N applied to date and the farm looks to be well set up to grow.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran